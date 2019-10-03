Gold technical analysis: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers

Gold prices struggle between key technical indicators amid stable RSI.

The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.

Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday.

While a 21-day simple moving average (SMA) limits the Bullion’s upside, a confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September advances restricts immediate declines.

It should also be noted that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) seesaws in the normal territory between 70 and 30 level, which in turn cuts the odds of any price swing.

As a result, the quote’s run-up beyond 21-day SMA level of $1,502 can target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to $1,520. However, a downward sloping trend-line since early-September, at $1,526, could challenge buyers then after.

On the contrary, a downside break of $1,498/97 support confluence could trigger fresh pullback to September 10 low nearing $1,485 while 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels near $1,479 and $1,460 might entertain bears ahead of questioning the downside with $1,456/55 horizontal area including monthly low and early-August extremes.

Gold daily chart

Trend: sideways