Gold technical analysis: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers

- Gold prices struggle between key technical indicators amid stable RSI.
- The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday.
While a 21-day simple moving average (SMA) limits the Bullion’s upside, a confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September advances restricts immediate declines.
It should also be noted that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) seesaws in the normal territory between 70 and 30 level, which in turn cuts the odds of any price swing.
As a result, the quote’s run-up beyond 21-day SMA level of $1,502 can target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to $1,520. However, a downward sloping trend-line since early-September, at $1,526, could challenge buyers then after.
On the contrary, a downside break of $1,498/97 support confluence could trigger fresh pullback to September 10 low nearing $1,485 while 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels near $1,479 and $1,460 might entertain bears ahead of questioning the downside with $1,456/55 horizontal area including monthly low and early-August extremes.
Gold daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1501.2
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1499.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1500.8
|Daily SMA50
|1496.53
|Daily SMA100
|1429.11
|Daily SMA200
|1362.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1504.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1474.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1493.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1486.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1481.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1463.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1511.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1523.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1541.56
