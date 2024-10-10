- Gold edges bouncing from a daily low of $2,603 after US inflation data showed a slight increase, tempered by weaker jobs figures.
- The swaps market now expects the Fed to cut rates by 25 bps at the November meeting, boosting Bullion prices.
- Fed officials, including Austan Goolsbee and John Williams, hinted at gradual rate cuts, while Raphael Bostic remains open to pausing cuts in November.
Gold prices recovered some ground on Thursday during the North American session, edging up some 0.67% after a hotter-than-expected US inflation report, which was tempered by soft US jobs data. Nonetheless, recent hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve (Fed) official capped the precious metal’s advance. The XAU/USD trades at $2,624 after bouncing off a daily low of $2,603.
August’s inflation in the United States (US) was slightly higher than expected, though jobs data offset it. The US Department of Labor announced that more people than expected applied for unemployment benefits, which could cause the Fed to lower borrowing costs aggressively.
After the data, the swaps market sees the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 bps at the November meeting.
The US economic schedule featured some Fed speakers. First, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he sees gradual cuts over the next year and a half now that inflation is close to the Fed’s 2% goal.
New York Fed President John Williams said he expects more rate cuts at an appearance in Binghamton, New York. He added, “The timing and pace of future adjustments to interest rates will be based on the evolution of the data, the economic outlook, and the risks to achieving our goals.”
Recently, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voter in the FOMC in 2024, commented that he’s open to skipping rate cuts in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Bullion traders will watch Friday's release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs despite high US yields, strong USD
- Gold price upside remains capped by the rise in US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note edges up two basis points, yielding 4.096%.
- Consequently, the buck posts gains as seen by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY posts minimal gains of 0.09% at 102.97.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose by 2.4% YoY, exceeding estimates of 2.3%, though still lower than August's figure. Core CPI increased by 3.3% YoY, surpassing forecasts and August's 3.2%.
- On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.2%, unchanged from the previous month and above the consensus estimate of 0.1%. Core CPI remained steady at 0.3%, exceeding the forecast of 0.2%.
- Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 5 rose to 258K, up from 225K the previous week, and exceeded the estimated 230K.
- New York Fed's John Williams expects inflation to end at 2.25% in 2024 and GDP to hit 2.25% to 2.50% by the end of the year.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade via the December fed funds rate futures contract shows investors estimate 47 bps of easing by the Fed toward the end of 2024.
XAU/USD technical analysis: Gold price uptrend resumes, yet remains below $2,650
Gold price resumed its uptrend after diving to a weekly low of $2,603. Although momentum was negative for the last six days, it turned slightly positive on Thursday, as seen by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming up. However, XAU/USD must clear the October 8 daily high of $2,653, so buyers can remain hopeful of challenging the YTD high at $2,685.
If Gold clears $2,653, the next resistance would be the $2,670 area, ahead of $2,685. Conversely, if XAU/USD stays below $2,650, this could sponsor a leg-down toward the $2,600 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,540.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
