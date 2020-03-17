Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset

- Gold prices gradually recover from a four-month low.
- Risk-tone recovers following the bloodbath in global equities.
- The US coronavirus relief bill is in the news while the Philippines suspends FX and Bond trading.
While retracing losses from the multi-week low, marked the previous day, Gold prices register 0.36% gains to $1,512 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Although the Monday-end pullback might have helped the yellow metal to recover some of its latest losses, the broad risk aversion remains in play, which in turn questions the buyers.
Risk reset in play…
Having witnessed a powerful show of risk aversion, the global financial markets are witnessing risk reset amid news concerning the US Coronavirus Relief Bill. The Republican-backed bill recently crossed House of Representatives and will be voted in the Senate. However, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying hard to include suggestions from fellow policymakers before they vote on US President Trump’s ‘major’ economic package to ward off the negative implications of the virus.
On the other hand, numbers from China continue to dwindle but offered no relief whereas the Philippines’ suspension of Forex and Bond seems to catch the market attention. Further, Japan’s Finance Minister suggested holding calls with G7 finance ministers on Tuesday.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mildly positive near 0.772% while stocks in Japan lose 0.30% to 16,990.
Considering the COVID-19 impact on the markets, traders will pay a little heed to economic calendar unless any top-tier data/event is up for publishing. In that case, the US Retail Sales for February, expected 0.2% versus 0.3% prior on MoM, will be important to follow.
Technical Analysis
Sellers will look for sustained trading below a 200-day SMA level near $1,500 to target November 2019 low surrounding $1,445. Alternatively, 100-day SMA around $1,535 acts as the immediate upside barrier.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1512.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1512.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1620.62
|Daily SMA50
|1587.99
|Daily SMA100
|1535.53
|Daily SMA200
|1499.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1575.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1451.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1498.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1528.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1389
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1326.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1575.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1637.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1699.62
AUD/USD: Mildly weak above 0.6100 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD fails to hold onto the earlier gains after the RBA minutes while taking rounds to 0.6110, -0.15%, during the Asian session on Tuesday. The minutes statement showed the readiness on the part of the RBA policymakers to act and stay in contact while also indicating a move towards the bond purchases rather than a further rate cut.
USD/JPY: Firmly in the red as risk-off persists
USD/JPY is trading a 105.95 having dropped within a range of 107.56 to a low of 105.14 as markets drop to the lowest levels since Dec 2018, despite all of the stimulus from a coordinated effort of some of the world's central banks yesterday.
Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset
WTI: On the back foot below $30.00 inside bearish channel
WTI takes rounds to $29.50 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark remains under pressure below $30.00 while staying inside a four-day-old descending trend channel.
