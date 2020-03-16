US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: We’re going to update Senate On Coronavirus Relief Bill

Following the objection by the Republicans and a suggestion by President Donald Trump that the Senate would make further changes to the measure, the Coronavirus Relief Bill appears to have hit a speed bump, as per CNN. To tackle the roadblock, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is in the closed-door meeting with some of the senators after saying that they are going to update the Senate on coronavirus relief bill.

FX implications

The news failed to provide a major market action as traders catch a breath after Monday’s bloodbath in global equities. However, S&P 500 Futures recovered 0.26% to 2,405 after the update’s release.