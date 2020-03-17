Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei at 3,111 as of end-March 16

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 80,881 as of end-March 16. Chinese Health authorities reported 21 new cases of coronavirus, an say that 20 of the 21 are imported.

Key notes

  • Total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 3,226 as of end-March 16.
  • China's Hubei province reports 1 new case on March 16 vs 4 on March 15.
  • 12 new deaths on March 16 vs 14 on March 15.
  • Mainland China reports 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 16 vs 16 on March 15. 
  • Reports 13 new coronavirus deaths on March 16 vs 14 on March 15.

