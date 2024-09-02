Gold prices fall during a quiet North American session with US markets closed for Labor Day.

Gold prices dipped during the North American session amid thin volumes due to US markets being closed during Labor Day observance. Conversely, the Greenback remains firm as traders brace for a jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on the size of September’s rate cut. The XAU/USD trades at $2,499, down by 0.14%.

The US economic docket will be busy this week with the release of the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing and Services PMIs, JOLTS job openings, the ADP National Employment Change, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures.

During his speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commented that the risks of inflation are skewed to the downside, while the employment risks are tilted to the upside.

Last Friday, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), remained unchanged at around 2.5%, hinting that inflation remains controlled. On the other hand, during the last four NFP reports, the Unemployment Rate has risen from around 3.8% to 4.3%, spurring fears among Fed officials that the labor market could be cooling faster than expected.

That reignited recession fears, which had faded following last week’s solid US data. Initial Jobless Claims fell from their levels in late July, Retail Sales rose sharply, and the economy grew at a 3% pace, according to the second estimate of the second quarter's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print.

After the data, Bullion prices drooped as investors bought the US Dollar on waning recession fears.

Despite this, geopolitical risks loom even though US President Biden is considering presenting Israel and Hamas a final proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza deal later this week, according to Axios sources.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price traders await busy US economic calendar

ISM Manufacturing PMI for August is expected to improve from 46.8 to 47.8. The Services PMI is estimated to expand from 51.4 to 51.5

July’s JOLTS job openings are expected at 8.10 million, down from 8.184 million in June.

Private hiring, revealed by the ADP National Employment Change report, is foreseen increasing from 122K in July to 150K in August.

August’s NFP figures are expected to rise from 114K to 163K, while the Unemployment Rate could dip, according to the consensus, from 4.3% to 4.2%.

December 2024 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fed funds future rates contract hints that investors are eyeing 97 basis points of Fed easing this year.

Technical outlook: Gold price set to dive further below $2,500

Gold prices are upwardly biased, though momentum has shifted negatively, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Although the RSI is bullish, its slope aims downward, approaching the neutral level. Therefore, in the short term, XAU/USD is downwardly biased.

If XAU/USD drops below $2,500, the next support would be the August 22 low at $2,470. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the confluence of the August 15 swing low and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the $2,424-$2,431 area.

Conversely, if XAU/USD stays above $2,500, the next resistance would be the ATH, and the following resistance would be the $2,550 mark. A breach of the latter will expose $2,600.