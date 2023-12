Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

From a technical perspective, Gold prices remain in a consolidation mood. Downside attempts are contained above a key support area at $2,000, while upside attempts are capped below the $2,040 level. The broader bullish trend has lost steam after breaking the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the November 13 - December 5 bull run. Beyond that, Gold’s inverse correlation with a stronger US Dollar suggests that further decline should not be discarded. On the downside, a confirmation below the $2,000 support area would negate the broader upside trend and increase bearish pressure towards $1,950 and $1,932. On the upside, a bullish reaction above $2,040 would clear the path towards $2,067, ahead of the record-high $2,150.

Gold (XAU/USD) prices have ticked up following the release of weaker-than-expected US ADP Employment figures. The pair is approaching Tuesday's highs at $2,040 after having found support at the $2,000 psychological level, on its reversal from the all-time highs at $2,150. US Treasury yields have turned lower as the weak ADP cast doubt about Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data. These figures confirm that the US labor market is losing momentum, which adds reasons to think that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might start easing its monetary policy early next year. Data from Tuesday offered a mixed picture. The US ISM Services PMI beat expectations, but the US JOLTS job openings survey showed that the labour market is starting to feel the pinch of higher interest rates. Investors' focus is now on the Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday, which will be scrutinised with interest for further cues into the Fed’s monetary policy plans.

