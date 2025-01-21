- Gold spikes as investors seek safety after Trump's day-one tariff threats.
- US Dollar Index drops, Treasury yields fall, both tailwinds for Bullion prices.
- Escalating Middle East tensions increases global uncertainty, boosting Gold's safe-haven status.
Gold rallied more than 1% and hit a two-month high of $2,745 on Tuesday as investors seeking safety bought the non-yielding metal following US President Donald Trump's remarks on tariffs. The Greenback, which initially advanced, has turned negative as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), a tailwind for Bullion prices. The XAU/USD trades at $2,742 at the time of writing.
Trump’s first day in office improved risk appetite, only to suddenly turn risk-averse after he hinted at imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico as he signed a tranche of executive orders. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) and the Mexican Peso (MXN) tumbled, consequently sending the Greenback to a daily high of 108.79, according to the DXY.
Despite this, the precious metal continued to trend higher, clearing key resistance at $2,730. In addition, US Treasury bond yields are dropping in the belly and long end of the curve, bolstering Gold prices. The US 10-year T-note yield tumbled five-and-a-half basis points (bps) to 4.572%.
In the Middle East, the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was set aside as Israeli forces began an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. In response, Hamas called for escalating the fighting against Israel.
This week, the US economic docket will feature Initial Jobless Claims data, S&P Global Flash PMIs, and housing data.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price soars as US yields retreat
- Gold price rises as real yields tumbled three basis points. Measured by the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield sits at 2.17%.
- President Trump confirmed that universal tariffs on all imports to the US are under consideration as well and will come at a later stage, Reuters reports.
- Market participants are pricing in near-even odds that the Fed will cut rates twice by the end of 2025, with the first reduction occurring in June.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price breaks higher toward $2,750
The uptrend in Gold prices resumed after bulls had failed to clear the December 12 daily peak of $2,725. This opened the door for challenging the psychological $2,750 figure, and the record high at $2,790 ahead of $2,800.
Conversely, if sellers drive XAU/USD below $2,700, the first support would be the January 13 swing low of $2,656, followed by the confluence of the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $2,642 to $2,644.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD still faces resistance around 0.6300
AUD/USD failed to extend Monday’s strong rebound, coming short of the 0.6300 barrier once again despite the continuation of the bearish tone in the US Dollar and the mild recovery in the risk complex.
EUR/USD: Minor support comes at 1.0480
EUR/USD maintained its bullish momentum well in place and looked to consolidate the breakout of the key 1.0400 hurdle on the back of an unconvincing performance of the Greenback.
Gold now targets the all-time high near $2,800
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since early November above $2,730 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% below 4.6% following US President Trump's tariff threats, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Bitcoin falls from 109k following Trump’s inauguration speech
Bitcoin fell from yesterday's all-time high above 109k, dropping to a low of 100k before recovering today towards 104k. The price corrected lower following Tump's inauguration ceremony and as extreme greed dominates.
Prepare for huge US trade changes as Trump goes America first
You can be sure that big changes are coming as far as US trade is concerned, even if we didn't get any new tariffs on President Trump's first day in office. A comprehensive investigation into US trade relationships was initiated via a memorandum. China, Canada, and Mexico are clearly in the immediate firing line.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.