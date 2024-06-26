- Gold drops pressured by strong USD and rising Treasury yields.
- DXY hits new monthly peak at 106.13, 10-year yield is up 5.5 bps.
- Fed’s Bowman hints at steady policy and possible hikes if inflation falters.
- Upcoming PCE report expected to show mild inflation decline.
Gold price slumped more than 0.70% on Wednesday as the Greenback soars, underpinned by high US Treasury yields, ahead of the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report on Friday. Investors are beginning to price out less easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), sponsoring the buck’s last leg up. The XAU/USD trades at $2,301 after hitting a daily high of $2,323.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a new monthly high of 106.13 due to the jump in US yields. The 10-year Treasury note yield gains five and a half basis points (bps) at 4.304%.
Fed Governor Michele Bowmanstated on Tuesday that monetary policy will remain steady for “some time” and added that a rate hike would be needed “should progress on inflation stall or even reverse.”
Focus this week will be on the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the May PCE, which is expected to drop from 2.7% to 2.6% YoY, while core PCE is foreseen at 2.6% YoY, down from 2.8%.
Other data will be released, such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q1 2024 final reading, Durable Goods Orders and Initial Jobless Claims.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price extends its losses on strong US Dollar
- On Monday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly leaned dovish as she said, “At this point, inflation is not the only risk we face,” expressing worries about the labor market.
- Fed Governor Lisa Cook was neutral on Tuesday, saying that inflation was most likely to fall “sharply” next year, adding that it would be necessary to ease policy to keep the Fed’s dual mandate more balanced.
- On Thursday, the US economic docket will feature the release of Q1 GDP, expected to end at 1.4% QoQ, down from last year’s Q4 3.4%.
- Durable Goods Orders for May are expected to contract from 0.7% to -0.1%.
- According to CME FedWatch Tool, odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September are at 56.3%, down from 59.5% last Tuesday.
- The December 2024 fed funds rate futures contract implies the Fed will ease policy by just 35 basis points (bps) toward the end of the year.
Technical analysis: Gold price respects Head-and-Shoulders neckline, prints new low below $2,300
Gold price remains bearishly biased as the Head-and-Shoulders chart pattern remains in play. The XAU/USD spot price has been unable to crack the neckline, validating the chart pattern, which hints that further downside is expected.
Therefore, the XAU/USD next support would be $2,300. Once cleared, the non-yielding metal would fall to $2,277, the May 3 low, followed by the March 21 high of $2,222. Further losses lie underneath, with sellers eyeing the Head-and-Shoulders chart pattern objective from $2,170 to $2,160.
Conversely, if Gold reclaims $2,350, that will expose additional key resistance levels like the June 7 cycle high of $2,387, ahead of challenging the $2,400 figure.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
