- Gold price attracts buyers for the fourth consecutive day and climbs to over a one-week high.
- Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Elevated US bond yields could underpin the US Dollar and cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) adds to its intraday gains and climbs to a fresh one-and-half-week high, around the $2,664-2,665 area during the first half of the European session on Thursday. The uptrend witnessed since the beginning of the current week is fueled by geopolitical risks stemming from the worsening Russia-Ukraine war, which tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick acts as a tailwind for the commodity.
Meanwhile, expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could spur inflationary pressures and limit the scope of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a generally positive risk tone might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the XAU/USD. Next on tap is the US macro data, which, along with Fed speaks, should provide a fresh impetus to the precious metal.
Gold price continues to attract haven flows amid worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Geopolitical tensions intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for nuclear strikes and underpinned the safe-haven Gold price for the fourth straight day on Thursday.
- Investors seem convinced that US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed expansionary policies could accelerate inflation and force the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its rate-cutting cycle.
- Moreover, a slew of influential Fed officials recently cautioned on further policy easing, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and keeps the US Dollar near the YTD high.
- Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, noted on Wednesday that the central bank might get forced into a pause on interest rate cuts if inflation progress slows down.
- Separately, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the progress on inflation appears to have stalled and that the US central bank should pursue a cautious approach to monetary policy.
- Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that more interest rate cuts are needed, but policymakers should proceed carefully to avoid moving too quickly or too slowly.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in just over a 50% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs at its December monetary policy meeting.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government advanced by the most in a week on Wednesday, which, along with a positive risk tone, might cap the safe-haven precious metal.
- Thursday's US economic docket features the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data later during the North American session.
- Investors will also scrutinize speeches from Fed policymakers for cues about the future rate-cut path, which will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the non-yielding XAU/USD.
Gold price is likely to accelerate the positive move once the $2,665 hurdle is cleared
From a technical perspective, the intraday move-up could faces some resistance near the 50% retracement level of the recent pullback from the all-time peak touched in October, around the $2,665 area. The said barrier coincides with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, above which the Gold price could accelerate the momentum towards the $2,670-2,672 congestion zone. Some follow-through buying could allow the XAU/USD to aim at reclaiming the $2,700 round figure.
On the flip side, the $2,635-2,634 area, or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,622-2,620 region and the $2,600 round figure. A convincing break below the latter could make the Gold price vulnerable and expose the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $2,557 region, with some intermediate support near the $2,570 zone. This is followed by last week’s swing low, around the $2,537-2,536 area, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for deeper losses.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next upside target comes at 0.6550
AUD/USD managed well to shrug off the marked advance in the Greenback as well as geopolitical tensions, regaining the area above the 0.6500 hurdle ahead of preliminary PMIs in Australia.
EUR/USD: Further losses now look at 1.0450
Further strength in the US Dollar kept the price action in the risk-associated assets depressed, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.0460 region for the first time since early October 2023 prior to key releases in the real economy.
Gold faces extra upside near term
Gold extends its bullish momentum further above $2,660 on Thursday. XAU/USD rises for the fourth straight day, sponsored by geopolitical risks stemming from the worsening Russia-Ukraine war. Markets await comments from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH open interest surge to all-time high after recent price rally
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $3,350, experiencing an 10% increase on Thursday. This price surge is attributed to strong bullish sentiment among derivatives traders, driving its open interest above $20 billion for the first time.
A new horizon: The economic outlook in a new leadership and policy era
The economic aftershocks of the COVID pandemic, which have dominated the economic landscape over the past few years, are steadily dissipating. These pandemic-induced economic effects are set to be largely supplanted by economic policy changes that are on the horizon in the United States.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.