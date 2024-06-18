- Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, albeit the uptick lacks any follow-through buying.
- Signs of easing inflation keep a September Fed rate cut on the table and lend support.
- A modest USD strength caps the upside for the XAU/USD ahead of the US Retail Sales.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's modest losses. The incoming US macro data suggested that inflationary pressures are subsiding, keeping hopes alive for the first rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September and lending some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. The commodity, however, lacks bullish conviction and remains confined in over a one-week-old range below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), warranting some caution for bullish traders.
The Fed last week adopted a more hawkish stance and policymakers continue to argue in favor of only one interest rate cut this year. The hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which helps revive the US Dollar (USD) demand and should keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the Gold price. Moreover, a generally positive risk tone might contribute to capping the safe-haven precious metal. Hence, strong follow-through buying is needed to confirm that the recent pullback from the all-time peak has run its course.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls seem non-commited amid Fed rate cut uncertainty
- The emergence of some US Dollar dip-buying acts as a headwind for the Gold price on Tuesday, though any meaningful slide seems elusive in the wake of bets for two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.
- The Fed projected only one interest rate cut this year as compared to three projected in March, allowing the US bond yields to recover a part of last week's downfall and assisting the USD to regain positive traction.
- Moreover, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday that keeping rates where they are for a bit longer will get inflation down and mitigate upside risks, undermining the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that US import prices fell for the first time in five months in May, which, along with weaker US consumer and producer prices, suggested that inflation in the US is subsiding.
- This keeps hopes alive for the first rate cut by the Fed in September and another in December, warranting some caution before positioning for the resumption of the commodity's recent pullback from the all-time peak.
- Investors now look forward to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Retail Sales and Industrial Production data – for short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
- Apart from this, speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members will play a key role in driving the USD demand, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the precious metal.
Technical Analysis: Gold price seems vulnerable while below the 50-day SMA support breakpoint
From a technical perspective, the $2,333-2,336 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 50-day SMA support, currently pegged near the $2,344-2,345 region. This is followed by the $2,360-2,362 supply zone, which, if cleared decisively, might prompt some short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $2,387-2,388 intermediate hurdle en route to the $2,400 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the recent corrective slide from the all-time top set in May has run its course and should allow the XAU/USD to retest the $2,450 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders need to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the $2,300 mark before placing fresh bets around the Gold price. Some follow-through selling below the $2,285 horizontal support will confirm a breakdown and pave the way for deeper losses. The commodity might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $2,254-2,253 region. The downward trajectory could extend further and eventually drag the XAU/USD towards the $2,225-2,220 support en route to the $2,200 round-figure mark.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6600 after RBA's status quo, Bullock's presser eyed
AUD/USD defends the 0.6600 level after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the key rate unchanged at 4.35%. The RBA maintained its non-committal stance on the interest rate outlook. Focus shifts to RBA Governor Bullock's press conference for further policy cues.
USD/JPY recovers from BoJ Ueda's remarks-led dip
USD/JPY is rising back toward 158.00 in Tuesday's European morning, reversing BoJ Governor Ueda's hawkish comments-led drop to 157.50. A tepid US Dollar rebound aids the pair's upswing. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick amid reviving USD demand
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, albeit the uptick lacks any follow-through buying. Signs of easing inflation keep a September Fed rate cut on the table and lend support. A modest USD strength caps the upside for the XAU/USD ahead of the US Retail Sales.
Week Ahead: Crypto’s doom or a new all-time high in the making? Premium
There aren’t any high-impact events that could sway the market this week. So, let’s focus on the cryptocurrency market’s lack of directional bias. From a big-picture perspective, the reason for this uncertainty could be attributed to the US Federal Reserve or the macroeconomic landscape.
Trading the week ahead: Central bank decisions and key economic data in focus
This week we're looking at a few key opportunities in the markets, starting with Tuesday's German economic sentiment. We're particularly interested in the ZEW data to gauge any shifts in sentiment that might affect the Euro, especially considering the recent political climate in Europe.