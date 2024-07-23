- Gold price bounces back in the countdown to a string of US economic data.
- Firm Fed rate cut hopes to keep the upside in the US Dollar limited.
- Gold price in India sinks after customs duty reduction.
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains ground near the round-level resistance of $2,400 in Tuesday’s European session. The precious metal finds cushion as US bond yields slumps amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin lowering its key borrowing rates from September. 10-year US Treasury yields tumble to near 4.23%. Higher yields on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Earlier, the Gold price was under pressure amid expectations that Donald Trump could emerge victorious in the United States (US) presidential elections in November. The expectations for Donald Trump gaining a second term rose after an assassination attack on him and US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of his re-election bid from the White House. However, US Vice President Kamala Harris has been chosen as the nominee of Democrats.
Growing speculation for Trump 2.0 has prompted upside risks to consumer inflation expectations. In a note on Monday, Australian investment bank Macquarie said, "Trump 2.0 will be a more inflationary policy regime, given restricted immigration, higher tariffs, and the extension of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2025." The scenario is favorable for the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 104.50.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price in India weakens as centre cuts custom duty
- Gold price rebounds above the crucial resistance of $2,400. Though, the near-term outlook of the Gold price is still uncertain as investors await a slew of US economic data, which will be published this week.
- Investors will focus on the preliminary US S&P Global PMI for July, Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will provide fresh cues about when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates.
- The Manufacturing PMI is estimated to have expanded at a meager pace to 51.7 from June’s reading of 51.6. The Services PMI, a measure of activities in the service sector, is estimated to have expanded at a slower pace of 54.4 from the prior release of 55.3.
- The major trigger will be the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE index, which will indicate whether price pressures remain on track to return to the desired rate of 2%. The confidence of Fed officials that inflation has returned to the path of 2% grew after recent inflation readings showed that price pressures rose at a slower-than-expected pace in June.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Fund futures show the central bank beginning to lower its key borrowing rates from their current levels in the September meeting. The Fed is also expected to cut interest rates again in November or December.
- In the Indian region, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Gold price nosedives below Rs. 69,000 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led-NDA reduces basic custom duty on precious metals to 6% from 10% in the Fiscal Budget 2024-2025. The decision is expected to boost demand for physical gold.
Technical Analysis: Gold price rises above $2,400
Gold price recaptures the crucial figure of $2,400. The precious metal finds cushion near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $2,390, suggesting that the near-term outlook has not weakened yet technically.
The advancing trendline plotted from the February 14 low at $1,984.30 will be a major support for Gold bulls.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) drops inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that the upside momentum has stalled. However, the upside bias remains intact.
A fresh upside would appear if the Gold price breaks above all-time highs above $2,480.
Economic Indicator
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jul 26, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.6%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small losses while below 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair treads water amid a cautious market mood, as traders weigh the US political updates and China slowdown worries. The US Dollar holds steady, in the absence of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD stays pressured toward 1.2900 as US Dollar stabilizes
GBP/USD is on the defensive toward 1.2900, lacking firm direction in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar looks to stabilize after the early decline, weighing on the pair. Traders await mid-tier US housing data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price remains at bay with US data in focus
Gold price trades with caution in the countdown to a string of US economic data. Firm Fed rate cut hopes to keep the upside in the US Dollar limited.
Bitcoin price struggles around $67,000 as US Government transfers, Mt. Gox funds movement weigh
Bitcoin struggles around the $67,000 mark and declines by 1.7% at the time of writing on Tuesday at around $66,350. BTC spot ETFs saw significant inflows of $530.20 million on Monday.
Big tech rebound ahead of earnings, Oil slips
Tesla and Google are due to report earnings today after the bell, and their results could shift the wind in either direction. Despite almost doubling its stock price between April and July, Tesla sees appetite for its cars and its market share under pressure.