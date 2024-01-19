- Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways.
- A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
- Upbeat US Retail Sales numbers signal upside risks to US inflation.
Gold price (XAU/USD) rises further on Friday’s European session as the appeal for safe-haven assets improves due to the deepening Middle East conflict. Adding to the war in Gaza, tensions between Houthi rebels and the United States military are increasing in the key commercial shipping route crossing the Red Sea. Moreover, Pakistan carried out military strikes in Iran on Thursday following a similar attack by Iran in its territory.
In this context, the precious metal has recovered significantly, but the outlook in the near term has not turned bullish as further upside looks capped by diminishing bets supporting an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed.)
The outlook for inflation in the United States remains uncertain. Price growth is gradually declining, but recent data suggests that the economy is strong, particularly due to robust household spending. This adds to inflation pressures and makes it more likely that the Fed will maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for a longer period.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the fourth consecutive time at the monetary policy meeting on January 31. Market participants will focus on the commentary about how the Fed will fit the expected three interest rate cuts in the remaining seven policy meetings of 2024.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price recovers further as US Dollar remains subdued
- Gold price extends recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar has turned sideways after a strong upside move.
- The recovery in the Gold price is also backed by deepening geopolitical tensions, which have increased flows towards safe-haven assets.
- The appeal for safe-haven assets is upbeat as the Iran military group is expected to retaliate for airstrikes launched by the US military targeting Houthis in Yemen.
- In spite of supportive economic fundamentals, the Gold price is expected to end the week on a bearish note, weighed by lower Fed rate cuts bets due to a stable labor market, robust consumer spending, and a sticky inflation outlook.
- US Retail Sales were robust in December due to a sharp increase in demand for motor vehicles and online purchases, which set a positive undertone for 2024. An upbeat retail demand has escalated fears for inflation remaining persistent.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 12 fell significantly lower to 187K against expectations of 203K and the prior reading of 207K. This indicates that labor demand is upbeat despite the Fed maintaining interest rates at high levels.
- Strong economic data strengthens the argument supporting a restrictive interest rate environment.
- On Thursday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic supported a reduction in interest rates, but only after the first half of this year as long as inflation declines towards the 2% target.
- Bostic cautioned about premature interest rate cuts as they could decelerate the progress in the achievement of price stability. Also, early rate cuts could bring an uptick in retail demand and spoil entire efforts made to tame price pressures. Bostic endorsed two interest rate cuts this year, diverging from the Fed’s median projections of three rate cuts.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) sees a sharp contraction in volatility around 103.40. The USD Index trades slightly below its monthly high of 103.70, but it is expected to extend its recent recovery as investors scale back interest rate cut bets for March.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch tool, traders see a 53% chance for an interest rate cut by 25 bps in March, sharply down from the above 70% seen last week.
Technical Analysis: Gold price recovers from 50-day EMA
Gold price jumped to near $2,030 on Friday. The precious metal recovered strongly after finding buying interest near the psychological support of $2,000. The yellow metal rebounded after taking support from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $2,017. However, the 20-day EMA near $2,035 is still acting as a barrier for the Gold price bulls. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded after testing territory near 40.00.
More upside could appear if Gold manages to stabilize above the $2,030 resistance, while the downside move could gain traction on a breakdown below the psychological supportof $2,000.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.