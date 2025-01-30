- XAU/USD climbs 1.31%, touching a record after US GDP growth disappoints in Q4 2024.
- US Treasury yields drop as markets adjust to Fed's steady stance despite economic signals.
- Despite robust job market, Gold rallies as Fed Chair Powell hints at cautious approach to rate cuts.
Gold price skyrockets to a new all-time high (ATH) of $2,798 on Thursday after economic data from the United States (US) indicated the economy is slowing down, warranting the Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates despite holding them steady at Wednesday’s meeting. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $2,794, up 1.31%.
The yellow metal exploded on Thursday after being contained by the $2,770 figure for the last three days. US Treasury yields edged lower as traders grew disappointed following the last reading of 2024 of the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which, although expanding, did so at a lower rate than expected.
Meanwhile, the jobs market remains robust, as the number of people applying for unemployment benefits decreased compared to the previous reading, according to the US Department of Labor.
Bullion prices soared, although the Fed held rates unchanged on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that policy is well-positioned and that they are not in a rush to cut interest rates.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price ignores mixed US data
- US GDP for Q4 204 dipped from 3.1% in Q3 to 2.3%, missing the mark. According to the US Department of Labor, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 24 fell to 207K, coming in lower than the expected 220K and the previous week's 223K.
- Gold’s advance is also sponsored by the fall of US yields. The US 10-year T-note yield dropped two basis points down to 4.516%. US real yields, as measured by the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), followed suit, tumbling two basis points to 2.138%.
- Bullion prices are also unfazed by a hawkish Fed, which unanimously voted to keep interest rates steady at 4.25% - 4.50% on Wednesday. The central bank cited a resilient US economy, limited progress in reducing inflation, and a recovering labor market as key factors behind the decision.
- While Trump’s plans are still unclear, he set a deadline of Saturday for tariffs of 25% on Mexico and Canada, and has also said he intends to impose across-the-board levies that are “much bigger” than the 2.5% figure previously suggested by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- The swaps market is pricing 50 bps of Fed rate cuts in 2025.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold lurks near $2,800 as bulls’ eye $3,000
Gold’s uptrend has resumed with the precious metal hitting a record high of $2,798. Bulls path toward $2,800 is clear, and buyers could test key psychological levels like $2,850, $2,900 and $3,000.
Conversely, sellers must drag XAU/USD’s prices below $2,750, so they could remain hopeful of testing $2,700. Further downside is seen below the latter, with the next key support at $2,663, the confluence of the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
