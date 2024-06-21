- Gold reverses gains after hitting daily high of $2,368, down more than 1.70%.
- Strong US S&P Global PMI data boosts the US Dollar, with the DXY rising 0.14% to 105.80.
- Mixed US economic data keeps Fed rate cut speculation alive.
Gold prices reversed course on Friday, moving down more than 1.70%. Economic data from the United States (US) spurred investors' reaction to pricing out fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) due to the solid state of the economy. The XAU/USD trades at $2,317, below its opening price after hitting a daily high of $2,368.
The US economy continued to give mixed signals regarding its robustness. S&P Global revealed June’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings, which exceeded estimates and topped May’s data. However, the US housing sector continued to deteriorate after Existing Home Sales for May missed the mark and fell compared to April’s data.
On the PMI release, investors ditched Gold and bought the Greenback, which, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), rose 0.14% at 105.80.
US data revealed during the week highlights uncertainty as some economic indicators reiterate that the economy is still solid. On the positive side, Industrial Production, S&P Flash PMIs, and Retail Sales advanced, though the latter were lower than the previous month.
Conversely, housing continued to deteriorate, while the jobs market, as measured by Americans filing unemployment claims, came in worse than expected. The data kept investors' chances of a September Fed rate cut alive.
Given the backdrop, Gold prices continued to drop, along with technical indicators, pointing to a correction following a three-month rally that began in March and lifted XAU/USD to its all-time high of $2,450.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September at 59.5%, up from 57.5% on Thursday. In the meantime, the December 2024 fed funds rate futures contract implies the Fed will cut 36 bps toward the end of the year.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price drops due to strong US Dollar
- US Treasury bond yields are firm, with the 10-year Treasury note yield flat at 4.261%.
- S&P Global Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs in June expanded above estimates. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7, up from 51.3 and exceeding the estimate of 51. The Services PMI increased from 54.8 to 55.1, surpassing the forecast of 53.7.
- US Existing Home Sales in May were lower than expected, falling to 4.11 million from 4.14 million in April, representing a contraction of -0.7%.
- Fed officials advised patience regarding interest rate cuts, emphasizing that their decisions would remain data-dependent. Despite last week's positive CPI report, policymakers reiterated the need to see more data similar to May's before considering any changes.
- Despite the US CPI report showing that the disinflation process continues, Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that they remain “less confident” about the progress on inflation.
Technical analysis: Gold price drops below Head-and-Shoulders neckline, eyes $2,300
Gold’s downtrend resumed on Friday after buyers tested the Head-and-Shoulders pattern, dragging the XAU/USD price above the pattern’s neckline. Despite achieving a daily close above the latter, sellers defended the neckline and pushed the spot price to a new three-day low of $2,316.
That said, the path of least resistance is to the downside. The next support would be $2,300. Once cleared, XAU/USD would fall to $2,277, the May 3 low, followed by the March 21 high of $2,222. Further losses lie underneath, with sellers eyeing the Head-and-Shoulders chart pattern objective from $2,170 to $2,160.
Conversely, if Gold reclaims $2,350, that will expose additional key resistance levels like the June 7 cycle high of $2,387, ahead of challenging the $2,400 figure.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after upbeat US PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 as the US Dollar benefits from upbeat data in the American session. S&P Global reported that the economic activity in the US private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in June.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-week low below 1.2650
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-May below 1.2650. The stronger-than-forecast Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US helps the USD hold its ground and causes the pair to stretch lower.
Gold drops below $2,340 as US yields rebound
Gold loses its traction and trades deep in the red below $2,340 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes higher following the upbeat PMI data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin retraces to crucial support
Bitcoin price encounters resistance at weekly highs before retracing to seek support at a crucial level, while Ethereum and Ripple align closely with Bitcoin's movements, gearing up to surpass resistance barriers and embark on upward rallies.
Week ahead – US PCE inflation the highlight of a relatively light agenda
Core PCE inflation to test bets of two Fed rate cuts in 2024. Yen awaits BoJ Summary of Opinions, Tokyo CPI. Canadian CPI data also enters the spotlight.