Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the $1,765-60 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined above $1,780 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,774 area and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1,782-83 region.
Worries that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery continued lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold: Good support at 1770/68
Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at strong support at 1770/68. Longs need stops below1766 today.
Silver Spot still just holding strong support at 2610/00.
WTI Crude JUNE Future longs at support at 6075/65 work on the bounce to the first target of 6170/90 as we look for a test of strong resistance at 6265/75 today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
