Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the $1,765-60 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined above $1,780 level

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,774 area and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1,782-83 region.

Worries that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery continued lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Gold: Good support at 1770/68

Gold, Silver, WTI Crude

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at strong support at 1770/68. Longs need stops below1766 today.

Silver Spot still just holding strong support at 2610/00.

WTI Crude JUNE Future longs at support at 6075/65 work on the bounce to the first target of 6170/90 as we look for a test of strong resistance at 6265/75 today.

