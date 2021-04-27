Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at strong support at 1770/68. Longs need stops below1766 today.
Silver Spot still just holding strong support at 2610/00.
WTI Crude JUNE Future longs at support at 6075/65 work on the bounce to the first target of 6170/90 as we look for a test of strong resistance at 6265/75 today.
Daily analysis
Gold longs at strong support at 1770/68 target minor resistance at 1778/81 (hit), perhaps as far as 1788/89 today. Strongest resistance for this week at 1792/96coupled with strong 100-day moving average resistance at 1801/03. A high for the week could be seen here so it is worth profit taking on longs. However, a break above1806 signals further gains, initially to 1815.
Good support at 1770/68. Longs need stops below 1766. Next downside target is1760 then 1755/53.
Silver holding strong support at 2610/00 targets the strongest resistance for this week at 2650/60. A break above 2670 targets 2685/95. A break above 2705 is the next buy signal.
Strong support at 2610/00 but longs need stops below 2580. Next downside target &support at 65/60 but below 2555 look for 2540/2735.
WTI Crude bounced from support at 6075/65 hits the first target of 6170/90 & now targets strong resistance at 6265/75. Strong resistance again at 6360/80. A break above 6400 targets 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.
First support at 6100/6080 again today. A break below 6060 however targets 6020/00. Longs need stops below 5980.
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.