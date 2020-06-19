Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD spot remains in a volatile sideways trend

Gold Price Analysis: Dual support opens door to $1,743 on “quadruple witching” Friday– Confluence Detector
Gold has been trading in a narrow range but could ready to break to higher ground as it has strong support. Volatility is set to increase on as options and futures are set to expire on Wall Street on "quadruple witching Friday."
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD has significant support at $1,725, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 50-15m, the SMA 100-1h, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 200-15m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 5-1h, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle. Read More...
Gold Spot remains in a volatile sideways trend
Gold Spot remains in a volatile sideways trend as expected. We cannot hold positions for long as prices chop up & down quite violently. Shorts at 1728/30 unfortunately stopped above 1733 before we reversed from 1737/39 to 1718/16. We had 2 buying opportunities here for a bounce to 1725/26, so a profitable day in the end.
Silver Spot sideways as expected & outlook remains neutral/negative in the trend. Again our shorts at strong resistance at 1750/60 worked perfectly on the slide to first support at 1727/25. We bottomed exactly here. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the $1730 level.
The commodity caught some fresh bids on the last day of the week and staged a goodish bounce from a short-term ascending trend-line support, extending from monthly lows around the $1670 region. The uptick was supported by fresh coronavirus jitters. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.37
|Today Daily Change
|6.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1723.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.39
|Daily SMA50
|1715.67
|Daily SMA100
|1656.53
|Daily SMA200
|1578.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.97
GBP/USD pushed down toward 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Forex Today: Calm before the “quadruple witching” storm amid coronavirus, economic uncertainty
Markets have stabilized after as coronavirus concerns are somewhat softer while economic uncertainty remains high as the dollar is holding onto gains. The "quadruple witching" event is set to trigger high volatility as the week draws to an end.
Gold: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.