Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region

- Gold stages a goodish rebound from a short-term ascending trend-line support.
- The uptick was supported by concerns about a surge in new coronavirus cases.
- Some follow-through buying might lift the commodity to the $1745 supply zone.
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the $1730 level.
The commodity caught some fresh bids on the last day of the week and staged a goodish bounce from a short-term ascending trend-line support, extending from monthly lows around the $1670 region. The uptick was supported by fresh coronavirus jitters.
Investors remain concerned about a rise in new coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery and turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned demand for the safe-haven precious metal.
The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a strong recovery in the global equity markets. The risk-on flow was reinforced by a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit did little to weigh on the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action did little to influence the dollar-denominated commodity. Some follow-through buying beyond the $1730-32 pivotal resistance now seems to lift the metal towards the $1745 supply zone en-route multi-year tops.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders are likely to look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a panel discussion for some meaningful opportunities later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.06
|Today Daily Change
|8.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1723.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.39
|Daily SMA50
|1715.67
|Daily SMA100
|1656.53
|Daily SMA200
|1578.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.97
