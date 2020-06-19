Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region

Gold stages a goodish rebound from a short-term ascending trend-line support.

The uptick was supported by concerns about a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Some follow-through buying might lift the commodity to the $1745 supply zone.

Gold built on its steady intraday positive move through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the $1730 level.

The commodity caught some fresh bids on the last day of the week and staged a goodish bounce from a short-term ascending trend-line support, extending from monthly lows around the $1670 region. The uptick was supported by fresh coronavirus jitters.

Investors remain concerned about a rise in new coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery and turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a strong recovery in the global equity markets. The risk-on flow was reinforced by a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit did little to weigh on the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action did little to influence the dollar-denominated commodity. Some follow-through buying beyond the $1730-32 pivotal resistance now seems to lift the metal towards the $1745 supply zone en-route multi-year tops.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders are likely to look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a panel discussion for some meaningful opportunities later during the US session.

Technical levels to watch