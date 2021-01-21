Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region

XAU/USD analysis: Trades at 1,875.00
The XAU/USD exchange rate has raised to the 1,875.00 level.
It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the Fibo 23.60% in the 1,846.60/1,860.59 range. Thus, bulls could prevail in the market in the short term.
On the other hand, it is likely that gold could trade sideways against the US Dollar between the predetermined support area and the psychological level at 1,880.00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Currently hovering around the $1872 region, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1880 congestion zone. The mentioned barrier coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1959-$1803 recent leg down and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady below two-week tops, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and was seen trading with a mild negative bias, around the $1868 region during the early European session.
The prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by the ongoing rally in the global equity markets – seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven XAU/USD. The market has been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive government spending under Joe Biden's presidency. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.02
|Today Daily Change
|-8.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1869.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.37
|Daily SMA50
|1860.13
|Daily SMA100
|1884.15
|Daily SMA200
|1846.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1856.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1847.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1883.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
