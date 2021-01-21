Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region

- Gold was seen consolidating its recent gains to two-week tops.
- The set-up supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- Bulls might wait for a move beyond the $1880 congestions zone.
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Currently hovering around the $1872 region, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1880 congestion zone. The mentioned barrier coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1959-$1803 recent leg down and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have just started moving into the positive territory on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains amid sustained US dollar selling, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.
That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the $1880 hurdle before placing fresh bets and positioning for any further appreciating move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the positive momentum and aim back to reclaim the $1900 mark, representing the 61.8% Fibo. level resistance.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $1863-62 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is likely to attract some dip-buying around the $1855 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1840 area.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.3
|Today Daily Change
|-2.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1869.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.37
|Daily SMA50
|1860.13
|Daily SMA100
|1884.15
|Daily SMA200
|1846.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1856.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1847.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1883.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.65
