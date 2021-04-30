Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to wait until the end of the year to see new highs – Credit Suisse
Gold (XAU/USD) holds a near-term base and strategists at Credit Suisse see scope for a fresh test of resistance from its 200-day average at $1857. Rising US Real Yields, as well as a sideways USD, are likely to see strength capped here for now though.
We look for a recovery back to $1835, potentially the 200-day average and downtrend at $1857/79, but with a fresh cap expected here for now. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold witnessed a subdued/rangebound price action on Friday and remained confined in a range, around the $1,770 region through the early part of the European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus, or assist the precious metal to build on the overnight bounce from the $1,756 area or two-week lows. The US dollar strengthened a bit for the second straight session on Friday and recovered further from the lowest level since February 26. This was seen as a key factor that capped any meaningful upside for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend the downside on a close below 21-DMA at $1756
This Friday, gold seems to have resumed the downside, as the Treasury yields attempt a bounce across the curve. The $1756 21-daily moving average (DMA) support holds the key for XAU/USD, as FXstreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes.
The US dollar holds steady, awaiting fresh cues from the Core PCE and personal spending data. Gold traders will continue to closely follow the risk trends, especially in light of the preliminary growth figures from Germany and the Eurozone. If the GDP numbers disappoint, it could reinforce risk-aversion across the board, knocking off higher-yielding assets such as US rates, in turn, putting a floor under gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1770.56
|Today Daily Change
|-1.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1771.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.37
|Daily SMA50
|1745.4
|Daily SMA100
|1800.48
|Daily SMA200
|1855.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1756.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1769.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1738.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1721.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. US data is up next.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.