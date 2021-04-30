Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to wait until the end of the year to see new highs – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) holds a near-term base and strategists at Credit Suisse see scope for a fresh test of resistance from its 200-day average at $1857. Rising US Real Yields, as well as a sideways USD, are likely to see strength capped here for now though.

Gold still holds a near-term base

“We look for a recovery back to $1835, potentially the 200-day average and downtrend at $1857/79, but with a fresh cap expected here for now.”

“Back below $1724/21 would see the basing effort quickly negated.”

“If this current phase is still a correction in a broader market and if the prior bull market behavior was to be repeated, this would mean a new high would not be posted until December this year at the earliest.”

“An eventual rise in US Real Yields should remain a headwind for Gold though.”