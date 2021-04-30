Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to wait until the end of the year to see new highs – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) holds a near-term base and strategists at Credit Suisse see scope for a fresh test of resistance from its 200-day average at $1857. Rising US Real Yields, as well as a sideways USD, are likely to see strength capped here for now though.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to resume its decline towards $1600 before long – CE
Gold still holds a near-term base
“We look for a recovery back to $1835, potentially the 200-day average and downtrend at $1857/79, but with a fresh cap expected here for now.”
“Back below $1724/21 would see the basing effort quickly negated.”
“If this current phase is still a correction in a broader market and if the prior bull market behavior was to be repeated, this would mean a new high would not be posted until December this year at the earliest.”
“An eventual rise in US Real Yields should remain a headwind for Gold though.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 ahead of all-important German, EZ GDP figures
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.21 as the dollar gains ground and ahead of closely watched EZ GDP figures. The French economy surprised with growth in Q1 while Spain's output dropped. Preliminary inflation figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces ahead of busy end to April, eurozone GDP, US inflation data stand out
Markets are somewhat on the back foot after yet another record day on Thursday, while the dollar is stable after upbeat US GDP and ahead of additional figures. Cryptocurrencies have bounced from the lows, metals look strong while gold and oil are off the highs.