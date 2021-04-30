Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level

- Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows.
- A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal.
- A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Gold witnessed a subdued/rangebound price action on Friday and remained confined in a range, around the $1,770 region through the early part of the European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus, or assist the precious metal to build on the overnight bounce from the $1,756 area or two-week lows. The US dollar strengthened a bit for the second straight session on Friday and recovered further from the lowest level since February 26. This was seen as a key factor that capped any meaningful upside for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a softer tone around the equity markets, which tends to benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD. Investors now seem worried that surging COVID-19 cases in some countries – India, Japan and Brazil – could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with the slowing pace of growth in the Chinese manufacturing sector, took its toll on the global risk sentiment.
Apart from this, the Fed's reassurance to keep interest rates low for a longer period might further act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal and help limit deeper losses. It is worth recalling that the US central bank refrained from giving any hint about QE tapering, instead, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that substantial progress is needed before talking about scaling back the massive bond purchases.
From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the $1,800 mark and the overnight slide below the $1,765-60 support zone might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any intraday positive move is more likely to be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The XAU/USD now seems vulnerable to slide back to test the $1,700 mark in the near term.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of March Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the XAU/USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1769.78
|Today Daily Change
|-2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1771.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.37
|Daily SMA50
|1745.4
|Daily SMA100
|1800.48
|Daily SMA200
|1855.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1756.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1769.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1738.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1721.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.