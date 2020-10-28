Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holding resistance at 1904/08

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
Gold could power up if the government prints more money – that is the simple logic that has been rocking the precious metal in recent months. XAU/USD soared to new highs as central banks enhanced their bond-buying programs and as authorities used the funds to shore up the economies amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and even European governments did "whatever it takes." The US government also played its part early in the crisis with the CARES Act – but most programs have lapsed. Now, markets and gold bulls want more of what Uncle Sam can give. Read more...
Gold holding resistance at 1904/08
Gold holding resistance at 1904/08 risks a slide to 1899 then 1896/95. Further losses target 1890 before support at the 100 day moving average at 1882/80.
First resistance at 1904/08 a break above 1912 initially targets 1917/18. Above 1920 allows a recovery to 1925 & strong resistance at 1930/32. Silver holding strong resistance at 2440/50 initially targets 2420/10. A break lower targets 2405/00 then 2360/50. On further losses look for 2310/00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1919 level amid coronavirus resurgence – Confluence Detector
Gold is holding up above $1900, looking to extend gains into the third straight day on Wednesday, despite the recent broad US dollar strength. Risk-aversion remains in play amid likely imposition of tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Europe’s top economies, as the second-wave tightens its grip.
Also, benefiting the yieldless gold is the sell-off in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid faltering US economic recovery and election anxiety. Fading prospects of US fiscal stimulus also weighs on the investors’ sentiment. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.