Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

Gold is capped by 200-day SMA; holds in descending channel [Video]
Gold prices are posting some gains, touching the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is acting as strong resistance in the short-term. In the broader picture, the price has been holding in a descending channel since the pullback from the record high of 2,074.89 on August 7.
In terms of trend indicators, the Ichimoku lines are heading south alongside the 20- and 40-day SMAs. However, the %K line of the stochastic oscillator is posting a bullish crossover within the %D line above the oversold zone and the RSI is pointing marginally up in the negative zone, both suggesting some upside retracement. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or seven-week lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The precious metal was seen trading with modest gains, around the $1835-30 region and remained capped below 50-hour SMA through the early North American session.
Meanwhile, the early downfall confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and supports prospects for additional weakness. The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD corrective pullback eyes $1,845, $1,858 resistances – Confluence Detector
Gold prices keep bounce off the fresh low since December 01, marked earlier in Asia, while picking up the bids around $1,837, up 0.74% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Monday. The yellow metal initially had to respect the US dollar's run-up before bouncing off the key support.
Off in the US and a light calendar in Asia, except for China's mixed activity numbers, restrict the bullion's moves while challenges for the US President-elect Joe Biden and company join the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries to heavy the risks. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.