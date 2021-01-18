Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold quickly reversed an intraday slide to the $1800 neighbourhood, or multi-week lows.
  • The emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
  • A sustained move beyond 50-hour SMA is needed before positioning for any further gains.

Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or seven-week lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The precious metal was seen trading with modest gains, around the $1835-30 region and remained capped below 50-hour SMA through the early North American session.

Meanwhile, the early downfall confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and supports prospects for additional weakness. The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory.

That said, the emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the daily swing lows before positioning for any further depreciating move amid the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets.

Concerns about the potential economic fallout from the highly contagious coronavirus diseases weighed on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond 50-hour SMA, currently around the $1840 region, might prompt some short-covering move. However, any meaningful positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out near the $1858-62 heavy supply zone.

XAU/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1834.5
Today Daily Change 8.76
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1825.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1880.49
Daily SMA50 1861.23
Daily SMA100 1887.48
Daily SMA200 1844.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1857.02
Previous Daily Low 1823.4
Previous Weekly High 1863.83
Previous Weekly Low 1816.96
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1836.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1844.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 1813.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1801.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1780.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1847.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 1869.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1880.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

