Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears

Gold Price Analysis: Lower high, overbought RSI check buyers inside short-term rising channel

Gold prices stay mildly positive around $1,621 during early Friday. The yellow metal has been flashing a lower high formation since its pullback from $1,623.80 while MACD is also likely turning negative. Further to support the odds of a pullback are RSI conditions that signal a halt to the additional upside.

As a result, the bullion may decline to Wednesday’s high of $1,613 while the support line of a short-term rising channel, at $1,611 can question extra downside. If at all the quote dips below $1,611, $1,605 and $1,600 can entertain the bears ahead of recalling the early-week levels surrounding $1,584/83.

Read more ...

Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears

Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.

The latest numbers from Hubei, as of February 20, suggest there are 411 new cases and 115 new deaths versus 349 new cases of infection and 108 deaths by the end of February 19. Despite the second change in the methodology to count, there have been more than 2,144 deaths and 62,442 infections in the region so far due to the epidemic. Also to note is the pace of contagion surrounding Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1623.11 Today Daily Change 3.46 Today Daily Change % 0.21 Today daily open 1619.65 Trends Daily SMA20 1578.73 Daily SMA50 1547.59 Daily SMA100 1513.8 Daily SMA200 1472.55 Levels Previous Daily High 1623.79 Previous Daily Low 1603.94 Previous Weekly High 1584.36 Previous Weekly Low 1561.99 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1616.21 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1611.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 1607.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1595.94 Daily Pivot Point S3 1587.95 Daily Pivot Point R1 1627.65 Daily Pivot Point R2 1635.64 Daily Pivot Point R3 1647.5



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com