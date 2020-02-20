Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears

- Gold prices remain positive for the fourth day in a row.
- Headlines that coronavirus will weigh on global top-tiers, central bank decisions recently reiterated the fears of the epidemic.
- Coronavirus updates from China and abroad will be the key.
Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.
Coronavirus updates…
The latest numbers from Hubei, as of February 20, suggest there are 411 new cases and 115 new deaths versus 349 new cases of infection and 108 deaths by the end of February 19. Despite the second change in the methodology to count, there have been more than 2,144 deaths and 62,442 infections in the region so far due to the epidemic. Also to note is the pace of contagion surrounding Japan, South Korea and Singapore.
While identifying the fears of the disease, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) recently called off its rally that was earlier scheduled for March 03 whereas the pacesetter in the annual shunto wage negotiations, Toyota’s union, also canceled its convention. Further, Germany’s monthly report from the Finance Ministry also cited fears while anticipating weaker global demand.
As portraying the broad risk-off, the US 10-year treasury yields extend Thursday’s declines to near 1.51% whereas S&P 500 Futures also lose 0.20% to 3,360 by the press time.
Central banks are also worried…
In addition to the recent statements citing fears of the Chinese epidemic, global central banks ranging from the RBA to the PBOC have shown worries as the latest numbers, except the US, are downbeat.
While identifying this, the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said that the bank needs to be prepared for the unanticipated.
Investors will now keep eyes on coronavirus news as well as the macros for fresh impulse. The latest data concerning Australia’s activity and Japanese inflation didn’t offer any surprises.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet’s Yohay Elam relies on the Technical Confluence Indicator to suggest $1,626 as the next upside target:
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that support lines are stronger than resistance, implying that the rally still has room to run. XAU/USD is benefiting from two substantial clusters of support. The first is at $1,613 – above the January low – and it consists of the previous daily high and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3. The upside target is $1,626 where XAU/USD faces fiercer resistance – the long-term Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 awaits it there.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1621.37
|Today Daily Change
|8.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|1612.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1575.88
|Daily SMA50
|1544.59
|Daily SMA100
|1512.65
|Daily SMA200
|1470.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1613
|Previous Daily Low
|1599.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1607.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1604.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1604.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1595.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1590.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1617.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1621.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1630.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low
AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.
USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00
USD/JPY stay modestly changed following its run-up to multi-week high. Downbeat fundamentals at Japan seems to dim its safe-haven appeal, broad US dollar strength adds to the pair’s fuel.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears
Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.