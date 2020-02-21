Gold Price Analysis: Lower high, overbought RSI check buyers inside short-term rising channel

- Gold buyers catch a breath after rising heavily to the fresh 11-year top during the last two days.
- MACD and RSI both favor a pullback while the latest lower highs on the hourly chart support the argument.
- An upward sloping trend channel from Tuesday keeps pleasing the bulls.
Gold prices stay mildly positive around $1,621 during early Friday. The yellow metal has been flashing a lower high formation since its pullback from $1,623.80 while MACD is also likely turning negative. Further to support the odds of a pullback are RSI conditions that signal a halt to the additional upside.
As a result, the bullion may decline to Wednesday’s high of $1,613 while the support line of a short-term rising channel, at $1,611 can question extra downside.
If at all the quote dips below $1,611, $1,605 and $1,600 can entertain the bears ahead of recalling the early-week levels surrounding $1,584/83.
Meanwhile, an upside break of $1,623 can trigger fresh run-up towards the channel resistance of $1,627.
During the precious metal’s additional rise past-$1,627, the rising trendline connecting highs marked during September 20119 and January 2020, close to $1630/31, will be in the spotlight.
Read: Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance is up, $1,626 next target – Confluence Detector
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1620.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1619.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1578.73
|Daily SMA50
|1547.59
|Daily SMA100
|1513.8
|Daily SMA200
|1472.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1623.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1603.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1616.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1611.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1607.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1595.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1587.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1627.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1635.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1647.5
