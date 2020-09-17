Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold keeps the red below $1950 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks wounds in the Fed aftermath, $1969 still in sight? – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a tepid rebound after a Fed-driven rally in the US dollar gathered steam and downed the metal 1% this Thursday. The Fed offered an optimistic outlook on the economy but doused hopes of further stimulus amid expectations of a faster recovery in the jobs market and higher tolerance for inflation.
The not-so-dovish Fed outcome pushed the US Treasury yields higher and weighed on the stocks alongside the yieldless gold. Increased odds of a deal on the US fiscal relief package further collaborated with the downside in gold. Ahead of the US Jobless Claims data, let's see how it is positioned on the charts? Read Moor...
Gold keeps the red below $1950 level
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1937 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a bit thereafter.
The previous metal witnessed some selling on Thursday and extended the previous day's post-FOMC retracement slide from two-week tops, around the $1974 region. The fact that the Fed gave no indications of additional stimulus turned out to be one of the key factors that undermined the non-yielding yellow metal. Read Moor...
Gold: 50-DMA support at $1932 is the level to beat for the bears
Despite the not-so-dovish Fed-induced gold's decline, gold managed to close the day in the green above $1950. The focus is now on the US fiscal stimulus talks and Initial Jobless Claims. Technically, XAU/USD finds solid support at the $1932 50-DMA support, as FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta notes.
Key quotes: "The world's most powerful central bank pledged to keep rates lower for longer while increasing tolerance for higher inflation. Fed's projection of faster recovery in the economy and jobs market pushed the Treasury yields higher alongside the dollar. Fresh hopes of the US Congress reaching a fiscal stimulus deal also underpinned the greenback." Read Moor...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1943.59
|Today Daily Change
|-15.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|1959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.01
|Daily SMA50
|1929.24
|Daily SMA100
|1831.41
|Daily SMA200
|1709.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1906.62
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1964.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1948.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1937.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1924.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1995.49
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.