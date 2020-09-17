Gold: 50-DMA support at $1932 is the level to beat for the bears

Despite the not-so-dovish Fed-induced gold’s decline, gold managed to close the day in the green above $1950. The focus is now on the US fiscal stimulus talks and Initial Jobless Claims. Technically, XAU/USD finds solid support at the $1932 50-DMA support, as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes.
Key quotes
“The world’s most powerful central bank pledged to keep rates lower for longer while increasing tolerance for higher inflation. Fed’s projection of faster recovery in the economy and jobs market pushed the Treasury yields higher alongside the dollar. Fresh hopes of the US Congress reaching a fiscal stimulus deal also underpinned the greenback.”
“Gold could see a fresh leg lower, as the European traders hit their desks and react to the Fed optimism, emboldening the dollar bulls. Although the downside could be limited if the sentiment improves on Wall Street and weighs on the dollar’s move higher. The US Initial Jobless Claims will be also closely eyed later on Thursday.”
“The bulls are likely to find strong support at the upward-sloping 50-DMA at $1932. Therefore, a tepid bounce from that level cannot be ruled out. A daily closing above the $1950 level also keeps the buyers hopeful.”
“The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 48.84, continues to paint a bearish picture. A daily closing below the 50-DMA support is needed to confirm the bearish reversal. Sellers would then target the critical support around the $1905 region.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.