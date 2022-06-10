Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price is extending a two-day bearish momentum on Friday.
- The US dollar reigns supreme as risk-aversion remains at full steam.
- XAUUSD appears vulnerable, with all eyes on next week’s Fed decision.
Gold Price is trading with sizeable losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors continue to seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession. Central banks tightening worldwide to quell inflation have re-ignited growth fears. The yellow metal is leaning bearish, despite a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields, as hot inflation and pre-Fed meeting anxiety keep the sentiment around the dollar underpinned.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD at a critical juncture, US inflation holds the key
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that Gold Price is teasing support from the crucial daily 200 SMA at $1,842.
A sustained move below the latter will put the previous day’s low of $1,840 at risk. At that level, the daily S1 pivot point and weekly Fibonacci 23.6% retracement merge.
The next relevant downside target is seen at $1,833; the confluence of the monthly Fibonacci 38.2% retracement and the S2 daily pivot point.
The line in the sand for gold buyers is aligned at the intersection of the previous week’s low and the weekly S1 pivot point at $1,829.
On the upside, powerful resistance appears around the $1,845 region, where the 4hr 5 SMA, the daily and weekly Fibonacci 38.2% retracements all coincide.
Further up, bulls will challenge where the daily 5 SMA, the daily Fibonacci 61.8% retracement and the daily 10 SMA converge at $1,850.
Acceptance above the latter will open doors for a fresh advance towards the previous day’s high of $1,855, above which the weekly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement at $1,857 will be probed.
The meeting point of the monthly 61.8% Fibonacci and the daily R2 pivot point at $1,863 will be a tough nut to crack for XAU bulls.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined below 1.0600 after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2450 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the European session and declined below 1.2450 with the greenback benefiting from safe-haven flows. Investors await the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US.
Gold vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch
Gold Price is trading with size-able losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!