Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD aims to recapture a 10-week high around $1,770 as less-hawkish Fed bets soar

- Gold price is marginally from the 200-EMA as Fed may slow down the current pace of rate hikes.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have witnessed a bloodbath as bets over 75 bps rate hike have plummeted.
- A sheer decline in consumer spending is responsible for lower-than-projected US CPI data.
Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed a juggernaut rally after a sheer decline in US inflation figures on Thursday. The precious metal gained around 3% from Wednesday’s closing price and is now expected to recapture a 10-week high at $1,765.58 ahead.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) nose-dived to 107.80 as a bumper decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has accelerated the odds for a less-hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers for December monetary policy meeting. The 10-year US Treasury yields have witnessed a bloodbath and have dropped to 3.8% as chances for a fifth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike have plummeted below 15%, as per the CME FedWatch tool.
Thanks to the sheer decline in consumer spending in the third quarter of CY2022 that the headline CPI dropped to 7.7% and core CPI declined to 6.3%. Now, chatters over increasing peak for the terminal rate by the Fed may pause for a while and Fed chair Jerome Powell will also discuss supporting the economic prospects too to safeguard the economy from a recession situation.
The market participants should be aware of the fact that the US markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Veterans Day.
Gold technical analysis
On the daily scale, the gold price is marginally far from kissing the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,758.00 for the first time in the past five months. The horizontal resistance placed from August 10 high at $1,807.93 will act as major hurdle ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has overstepped 60.00 for the first time in seven months, showing no signs of divergence and overbought.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1754.36
|Today Daily Change
|49.78
|Today Daily Change %
|2.92
|Today daily open
|1704.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1656.1
|Daily SMA50
|1673.51
|Daily SMA100
|1716.29
|Daily SMA200
|1803.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1722.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1702.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1714.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1676.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1717.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1737.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD approaches 0.6600 amid risk-on flows
Softer-than-anticipated US inflation figures spurred demand for high-yielding assets, with Wall Street soaring and backing AUDUSD. The pair trades near a fresh weekly high of 0.6597, maintaining its bullish stance.
EURUSD keeps pushing higher, just ahead of 1.0200
EURUSD trades at around 1.0170 after hitting 1.0184. The pair topped at 1.0197 in September, making of the 1.0180/90 price zone a critical resistance area to break ahead of another leg north.
Gold stabilizes around $1,750 after US CPI
XAUUSD added roughly $25 and reached a fresh three-month high. Gold trades at around $1,749, its highest since last August. The American Dollar plummeted following the release of the US CPI.
Is Justin Sun's TRON empire a collateral in the FTX vs. Binance crypto war?
Crypto experts have accused the owner of troubled crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), of triggering a depeg in Tron network’s stablecoin USDD as revenge against rival exchange Binance which owns a large holding of the stablecoin.
Inflation data helps spark risk-on rally
US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower.