Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD soars to $1982 post-Fed Powell’s dovish comments, tumbled the USD

Gold price (XAU/USD) extended its gains to three straight days and approached the next cycle high of $1982.15 a troy ounce after remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighed on the Greenback, as investors expect no further rate increases by the Fed. The XAU/USD is trading at $1971.15, gaining 1.24%.
During Powell’s appearance at the Economic Club of New York, Wall Street seesawed, but at the time of writing, trade with losses. Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that policy is restrictive and that the Fed would proceed “carefully” in setting its policy. He emphasized that above-trend growth and a tight labor market “could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.”
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate, wavered at around a ten-basis point spread, though it had settled at around 4.973%, but failed to underpin the Greenback, which prints losses of 0.47%, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), at 106.05.
On the data side, the US calendar featured the Philadelphia Manufacturing Index for September, portraying a gloomy economic outlook for the region. At the same time, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that last week’s Initial Jobless Claims slowed to 198K, below forecasts and previous figures, at 212K and 211K, respectively.
Ahead of the week, the docker would feature Fed speakers before entering their blackout period as they brace for the upcoming monetary policy meeting.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After clearing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $1930.70, Gold could test the latest cycle high of $1987.42, before rallying to $2000. Once those two areas are cleared, up next would be the all-time high (ATH) at $2081.82. On the flip side, if sellers moved in and dragged prices below the psychological $1950, that would open the door to test key support levels like the 200-DMA at 1930.68, the 100-DMA at 1922.13, and the 50-DMA at $1902.54.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1974.57
|Today Daily Change
|27.14
|Today Daily Change %
|1.39
|Today daily open
|1947.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.17
|Daily SMA50
|1901.67
|Daily SMA100
|1922.53
|Daily SMA200
|1930.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1962.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1922.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1832.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1947.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1938.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1904.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1965.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2005.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
