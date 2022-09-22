Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a drop to near $1,650 amid firmer DXY, US PMI eyed

- Gold price is likely to print a fresh two-year low as DXY is preparing for a fresh rally.
- Ultra-hawkish guidance by the Fed has forced investors to dump gold prices.
- S&P Global PMI is expected to display a mixed performance ahead.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is resuming its downside journey after a less-confident pullback to nearly $1,664.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to surrender the critical support of $1,654.00 and the investing community will witness a fresh two-year low. The gold prices have weakened dramatically as the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has delivered higher-than-expected hawkish guidance on interest rates to wipe off the add-on inflation beyond the desired rate of 2%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh two-decade high at 111.78. The DXY is expected to continue its dream run as more rate hikes are on the way till the Fed experiences a series of slow down in price pressures for months. The roadmap for bringing price stability is leaked and the interest rates are seen making top around 4.60%. The latest reading of the interest rate target is extremely higher, which will result in a decline in growth projections and job creation.
Going forward, investors will focus on the S&P Global PMI data, which will release on Friday. The Manufacturing PMI is seen lower at 51.1 vs. the prior release of 51.5. While the Services PMI will improve to 45.0 against the prior print of 43.7.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is oscillating near the lower edge of the consolidation formed in a wider range of $1,654.00-1,690.50 on an hourly scale. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is mostly overlapping with the asset price, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted back into the 40.00-60.00, which seeks further trigger for a decisive move.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1662.18
|Today Daily Change
|-11.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|1673.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.74
|Daily SMA50
|1733.64
|Daily SMA100
|1779.52
|Daily SMA200
|1829.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1688.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1653.97
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1675.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1667.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1637.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1621.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1690.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1706.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1724.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
