Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,800 as Omicron weighs on sentiment

- Gold begins the week on a back foot, stays near the monthly high.
- Omicron woes weigh on holiday season, 4,500 flights canceled globally.
- US VP Harris sounds hopeful over BBB passage, US retail sales jump 8.5% during holiday season.
- Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the $1,800 threshold amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal witnessed a lackluster session the previous day amid an offer in multiple global markets. However, the recent escalation in the virus fears, coupled with the geopolitical headlines, challenge gold buyers of late.
While the coronavirus cases jumped in the West and recalled major activity restrictions despite the holiday season, fears of the faster spread of the COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa, dubbed as Omicron, add to the market fears and weigh on gold prices. The average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, per Reuters tally whereas the UK and France reported a fresh high of Covid-19 daily infections, respectively crossing 122,000 and 94,000 daily cases at the latest.
The jump in the covid cases also brings the travel restrictions and limited activity during an otherwise heavy-spending time of the year. “Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers,” mentioned Reuters.
On a different page, Russia-Ukraine tussles couldn’t benefit from Moscow’s withdrawal of 10,000 tops from drill near Kyiv, term as Christmas de-escalation by The Guardian. While US Vice President Kamala Harris said on the CBS interview that the US and Russia are in talks about Ukraine, German officials will hold a meeting with their Russian counterpart for the same on Monday.
It’s worth noting that studies showing lesser hospitalization due to Omicron and upbeat spending in the US keep the gold buyers hopeful. A report from Mastercard, shared by Reuters, shows that the US retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.
Also positive for gold was US Vice President Harris’ optimism over getting President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan despite the latest challenges raised by Senator Joe Manchin. Goldman Sachs raised doubt on the issue while saying, “While Congress is likely to approve some new spending on manufacturing and supply chain-related incentives, we no longer expect the Senate to pass the Build Back Better bill and the near-term spending it includes on the extension of the expanded child tax credit"
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.48% whereas S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% intraday gains at the latest.
Moving on, a light calendar in the US, with only Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected 13.2 versus 11.8 prior, could restrict short-term gold price moves.
Technical analysis
A clear run-up beyond 200-DMA keeps gold buyers hopeful to overcome a two-month-old horizontal hurdle surrounding $1,814-16 despite the holiday mood.
Following that, double-tops marked during July and September around $1,834 should return to the chart before the $1,850 threshold could challenge the bulls eyeing to cross November’s peak of $1,877.
Meanwhile, an ascending support line from August, around $1,778, adds to the downside filters below the 200-DMA level of $1,797.
In a case where gold bears remain dominant past $1,778, the $1,758 level may offer an intermediate halt before dragging the quote towards September’s low of $1,721 and the $1,700 round figure.
To sum up, gold prices grind higher but have a bumpy road to the north.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.76
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1808.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1786.22
|Daily SMA50
|1800.88
|Daily SMA100
|1788.88
|Daily SMA200
|1796.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1809.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.91
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1808.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1808.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1807.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1809.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1810.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1811.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
