Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers above $1,990 as USD Index corrects gradually, Fed’s Beige Book eyed

- Gold price has attempted a recovery and has scaled to near $1,994.60 amid a mild correction in the USD Index.
- It would not be justified considering Gold’s recovery move as a reversal as bets for one more rate hike from the Fed is extremely solid.
- Fed’s Beige Book will provide cues about the current economic situation of 12 Fed districts.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shown a recovery move after printing an eight-day low of $1,981.02 on late Monday. The precious metal has rebounded to near $1,996.00 after a mild correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY). It would not be justified considering the recovery move as a reversal as bets for one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are extremely solid.
S&P500 futures are choppy in early trade after a bullish Monday. US equities are ignoring China-Taiwan tensions, portraying a risk-on mood. Reports showed that Taiwan will purchase up to 400 land-launched harpoon missiles to repel a potential Chinese invasion, completing a deal approved by Congress in 2020.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is juggling above 102.00 after a mild correction. The upside bias has not faded yet as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are not convinced of easing inflationary pressures. and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Thomas Barkin said in the late New York session that he wants to see more evidence of inflation settling back to target.
This week, the release of Fed’s Beige Book will be keenly observed. The report will provide cues about the current economic situation of 12 Fed districts. Also, it will provide a true picture of retail demand and employment levels on a regional basis.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is hovering near the lower portion of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. The precious metal dropped sharply after failing to test the critical resistance of $2,050.00 but has found an intermediate cushion near the Rising Channel edge. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,005.60 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, indicating activation of bearish momentum.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1994.33
|Today Daily Change
|-9.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|2004.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1989.11
|Daily SMA50
|1907.04
|Daily SMA100
|1875.45
|Daily SMA200
|1793.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2047.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1992.45
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1986.28
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2013.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2026.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1981.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1959.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1926.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2036.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2069.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2092.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 on RBA Minutes, focus on China Q1 GDP
AUD/USD catches fresh bids and advances above the 0.6700 figure after the release of the Minutes from the RBA's April meeting. China’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and business activity data are next in focus.
EUR/USD braces a volatile action as it hovers near advancing trendline edge above 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range around 1.0926 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling to find a direction following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold recovers above $1,990 as USD Index corrects gradually, Fed’s Beige Book eyed Premium
Gold price has shown a recovery move after printing an eight-day low of $1,981.02 on late Monday. The precious metal has rebounded to near $1,996.00 after a mild correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
SEC chair Gary Gensler's position in jeopardy as new legislation calls for his firing
While the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Chair Gary Gensler have made a name progressing scrutiny in the crypto arena, things appear to be taking a different turn for Gensler.
What happens when the BoJ kills its yield curve control?
Japanese annual inflation has reached 3.3% as of February, which suggests that Yield Curve Control (YCC) may no longer be needed. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has faced criticism for distorting markets with the YCC while inflation has exceeded its 2% target.