Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from the 20-day SMA to $2,010

- Gold rises after a sharp correction on a quiet day.
- XAU/USD found support above the 20-day SMA.
- US Dollar falls across the board ending a two-day rally.
Gold price rose $2,011/oz after the beginning of the American session, reaching a fresh daily high. The yellow metal remains near the high, supported by a weaker US Dollar.
Dollar down, ends 2-day rally
The US Dollar Index is falling by 0.30%, back under 102.00 while US Treasury yields are little changed. Economic data from the US came in mixed. Housing Starts declined to 1.42 million in March, above the 1.4 million markets consensus, but Building Permits fell to 1.41 million against the consensus of 1.5 million.
On a quiet session, recently, XAU/USD spiked down to $1,991 and then rebounded to the $2,010 area where it is trading. It is moving with a bullish intraday bias, still within Monday’s price range.
Federal Reserve expectations are little change. Markets participants continue to see a rate hike in May as the most likely scenario and one rate cut before year-end as possible. The rally in Gold lost momentum during the last days as investors pared bets for deep rate cuts.
In the daily chart, Gold found support above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). The trend is still up. Above $2,025, more gains seem likely, and while below, a consolidation between that area and the 20-SMA could take place.
A daily close below $1,990 should keep the door open to an extension of the retreat with key support levels seen at $1,975 and $1,955.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2008.31
|Today Daily Change
|13.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1995.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1989.4
|Daily SMA50
|1909.64
|Daily SMA100
|1877.84
|Daily SMA200
|1794.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2015.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1981.23
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1986.28
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1994.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2002.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1979.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1963.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1945.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2013.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2031.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2047.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0950 as USD recovery remains short-lived
EUR/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having climbed toward 1.1000. With the US Dollar struggling to gather recovery momentum amid retreating Treasury bond yields, however, the pair stays in positive territory at around 1.0950.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily tops, holds above 1.2400
GBP/USD manages to hold comfortably above 1.2400 despite having lost its bullish momentum in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar's rebound on hawkish Fed comments failed to gather momentum, allowing the pair to cling to daily gains.
Gold: Battle around $2,000 continues as investors look for a fresh catalyst Premium
Spot Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day amid a bout of optimism coming from China. XAU/USD traded as high as $2,005.79 a troy ounce during Asian hours to extend gains after Wall Street’s opening towards $2,011.83, now trading nearby.
MATIC price breaching this key level could trigger a 50% rally and turn 1.15 billion MATIC profitable
MATIC resides among the few altcoins that have failed to mark any growth over the last two months. The altcoin has been facing a barrier for the last month and a half, clearing which is crucial to initiate a bounce back to a price point last tagged in February 2022.
Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ breaks above resistance following Q1 beat, targets $180
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock rose 2% in Tuesday's premarket after the healthcare and consumer goods conglomerate reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68.