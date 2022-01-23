Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,848 key hurdle, US PMI, Fed in focus

- Gold flirts with the key Fibonacci retracement support after bulls stepped back from yearly resistance.
- Pre-Fed caution, Omicron woes join geopolitics to challenge gold buyers, downbeat yields defend bulls.
- January PMIs, US Q4 GDP may entertain traders but FOMC will be crucial as traders await clues of March rate hike.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could turn south on a hawkish Fed surprise
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the Fed week on a slightly positive note around $1,834, following a two-week uptrend, during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Gold prices rose during the last two weeks before reversing from the yearly resistance line on Thursday.
That said, the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s crucial Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) joined downbeat US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) performance to underpin the yellow metal’s safe-haven demand in the recent days. In addition to the Fed-linked fears, geopolitical concerns relating to the Ukraine-Russia war and Omicron chatters, not to forget inflation woes, also directed market players towards the traditional risk-safety.
Even as the last week’s US data was mostly mixed, the latest Fedspeak has been hawkish, suggesting that the US central bank is on the way to chart March’s rate hike on Wednesday. Adding to the bullish bias were the chatters concerning Omicron-linked supply chain damage and inflation woes. It’s worth noting that comments from US President Joe Biden and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva were both in support of the Fed’s hawkish bias, which in turn reinforced Fed rate hike concerns.
“Markets have been trading cautiously ahead of this week’s FOMC statement, which is expected to be hawkish and potentially outline the case for interest rate rises starting in March. We are doubtful that the Fed will end QE next week, as some in the market speculate. We are also doubtful that the Fed would begin to tighten policy with a 50 bps rate rise. Markets may stabilize if the Fed is not as hawkish as some worst-case fears suggest,” said ANZ.
Elsewhere, the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, pushes more areas of Japan towards quasi emergency whereas New Zealand is also up for more activity controls, if not the complete lockdowns, due to the stated virus strain. Further, reports of Russia’s preparations to invade Ukraine also take rounds of late, which in turn keep gold in demand.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.8 basis points (bps) to 1.767%, after posting the first weekly decline in five, whereas the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% while licking the previous week’s wounds amid the mostly quiet session.
Moving on, preliminary readings of January PMIs will offer intraday directions to the gold traders. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Treasury yields.
Technical analysis
Having reversed from a year-long resistance line, gold prices eye further losses towards 50 and 100-SMA levels, respectively around $1,825 and $1,816, currently poking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November-December downside.
However, the metal’s further downside will be challenged by an ascending support line from mid-December 2021 near $1,812, a break of which will confirm rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Should bears keep reins past $1,812, theory suggests a gradual south-run towards September 2021 low surrounding $1,721. Though, the monthly bottom and December 2021 lows near $1,780 and $1,755 in that order will offer intermediate halts.
Alternatively, recovery moves will initially aim to defy the rising wedge formation by a clear upside break of the pattern’s resistance line, close to $1,842.
Following that, the previously mentioned yearly resistance line near $1,848 will regain the market’s attention as a break of which will be an open invitation for the bulls to aim for $1,900 and above during the days to come.
To sum up, gold buyers stepped back from the key resistance line but that doesn’t give a warm welcome to the sellers until the quote drops below $1,812.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1836.22
|Today Daily Change
|4.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1831.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1815.78
|Daily SMA50
|1805.79
|Daily SMA100
|1794.54
|Daily SMA200
|1804.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1834.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1825.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1840.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1849.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1855.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 20-DMA probes bounce from two-month-old support line
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from the key support. Bearish MACD signals suggest further downside, 50-DMA acts as immediate support. Bulls need a clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for confirmation.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart
GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart. The weekly W-formation is compelling as risk-off takes hold in the open. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit.
Gold rebound eyes $1,848 key hurdle, US PMI, Fed in focus
Gold begins the Fed week on a slightly positive note around $1,834, following a two-week uptrend, during the initial Asian session on Monday. Gold prices rose during the last two weeks before reversing from the yearly resistance line on Thursday.
Bitcoin bears eye catastrophic crash as BTC sellers target $29,000 next
Bitcoin price action has continued to weaken as BTC has dropped below a crucial level of support. The prevailing chart pattern projects another 16% drop for the leading cryptocurrency. The bulls may find it difficult to reverse the period of underperformance as many obstacles may emerge.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.