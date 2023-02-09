Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints four-day winning streak below $1,900 on Fed, China catalysts

- Gold price grinds higher for the fourth consecutive day amid sluggish session.
- Market’s reassessment of hawkish Fed talks, China-inspired risk-on mood favor XAU/USD bulls.
- A light calendar could challenge the Gold price inside a short-term trading range.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,880 during the four-day uptrend on early Thursday.
In doing so, the metal buyers take clues from the US Dollar’s pullback, as well as risk-positive headlines surrounding China, amid sluggish trading hours of the day. That said, hawkish concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed), however, challenge the buyers but technical analysis joins the price-positive catalysts to portray XAU/USD upside.
US Dollar Index (DXY) traces softer Treasury bond yields to reverse the previous day’s recovery moves, down 0.22% intraday near 103.25 at the latest. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields reversed from a one-month high to snap a three-day uptrend on Wednesday, pressured around 3.62% by the press time.
The pullback in yields could be linked to the market’s reassessment of the hawkish Fed talks as Chairman Jerome Powell hesitated in praising the jobs report but Fed Governor Christopher Waller, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Fed Governor Lisa Cook highlight inflation fear to suggest further rate increases from the US central bank. Furthermore, comments from the US diplomats such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden also amplified inflation concerns, as well as hopes of no recession in the US, which in turn suggests a safe side for the Fed to hike the benchmark rates.
On the other hand, risk appetite improves amid the sentiment-positive headlines surrounding China and the US. That said, the receding fears of the US-China jitters, following the China balloon shooting by the US, join hopes of People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cuts and the restart of the China-based companies’ listing on the US exchanges to favor risk-on mood. Additionally favoring the sentiment could be the receding recession woes surrounding China and the US. On Wednesday, global rating giant Fitch inflated China's growth forecasts while US Treasury Secretary Yellen and President Biden recently cheered hopes of growth in the current year.
While portraying the mood, the Asia-Pacific shares grind higher whereas the S&P 500 Futures ignore Wall Street’s losses to print mild gains by the press time.
Looking ahead, Gold price may have to rely on the risk catalysts amid a light calendar, comprising only the US Weekly Jobless Claims.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price holds onto the week-start recovery from a five-week-old ascending support line, around $1,865 by the press time. Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14).
However, the 200-SMA and previous support line from December 22, 2022, near $1,885 and $1,890 in that order, cap the metal’s immediate upside.
Hence, the yellow metal is likely to remain firmer between $1,865 and $1,890, despite maintaining the short-term trading range.
In a case where the XAU/USD remains firmer past $1,890, the $1,900 threshold and a three-week-old resistance line, close to $1,977 at the latest, will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, a downside break of $1,865 can drag the commodity prices toward the previous monthly low of $1,825.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1879.16
|Today Daily Change
|3.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1875.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1913.77
|Daily SMA50
|1853.15
|Daily SMA100
|1772.46
|Daily SMA200
|1775.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1886.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1867.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1861.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1879.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1866.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1857.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1885.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1895.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1904.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares weekly losses above 1.0700, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD consolidates weekly moves as it renews its intraday high around 1.0730 during early Thursday morning. The major currency pair prints the first daily gains in five while bouncing off the 50-DMA support amid sluggish initial trading hours of the day.
GBP/USD bulls seem non-committed, remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics Premium
The GBP/USD pair edges higher for the third successive day on Thursday, though remains below the 1.2100 mark through the Asian session. The uptick is sponsored by subdued US Dollar demand which has been struggling to capitalize on the upbeat NFP-inspired rally to a one-month low.
Gold at crossroads amid bearish RSI and potential Bull Cross Premium
Gold price is continues its effort toward the $1,900 mark for the fourth straight on Thursday, as the United States Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its recovery despite hawkish Federal Reserve rate hike expectations back in play.
Here’s what Cardano’s biggest sell signal in seven months means for ADA holders
Cardano price has shown a steady uptrend since December 30, 2022. However, in the last six days, ADA has been facing consolidation since it approached a major resistance level. Rejection at this level could trigger a steep correction for ADA.
Corporate America is panicking
As expected, the reality of what the Federal Reserve Chairman has been consistently been saying, began to sink in. It was a fantastic re-run of the FOMC decision when Powell spoke two days ago. The market only wanted to see the comments on dis-inflation, without context, and disregard all other remarks.