Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed

- Gold price is attempting to surpass $1,940.00 as US yields drop further.
- The USD Index to remain weak this year as attention is turning towards policy tightening in other advanced economies.
- Gold price is auctioning in a Rising Wedge, portraying a volatility contraction.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
A sell-off in the S&P500 futures is indicating that the risk-taking capacity of the market participants is fading away. Missed estimates by tech-giant Microsoft in its December earnings and technical glitch in NYSE are impacting United States equities. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying a sideways profile around 101.50 as investors await US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for fresh impetus.
Gold price might find strength if US GDP contracts dramatically, which might further bolster the expectations for a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its February meeting. As per the estimates, the annual Q4CY2022 GDP will contract to 2.8% from the former release of 3.2%. For the USD Index outlook, economists at CIBC Capital Markets look for the mighty US Dollar to weaken in 2023 as the Fed is set to undershoot market expectations for the peak fed funds rate, and attention turning to policy tightening in other advanced economies.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in a Rising Wedge chart pattern on an hourly scale that indicates volatility contraction, which will result in wider ticks and heavy volume after an explosion. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,935.33 is acting as a cushion for the Gold bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range that demonstrates a lackluster performance by the Gold price ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1937.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.11
|Daily SMA50
|1818.87
|Daily SMA100
|1748.69
|Daily SMA200
|1775.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1942.57
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1937.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1896.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1932.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1926.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1922.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1907.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1897.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1947.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1957.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1973.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI rally to test 0.7100
AUD/USD is extending the latest gains to challenge the 0.7100 hurdle amid a broadly subdued US Dollar so far this Wednesday. The Australian Consumer Price Index beat expectations and remain the main catalyst behind the Aussie's upsurge.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel
The Euro prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
XRP Price Prediction: Bears are back, and they mean business
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.