Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,800, US inflation in focus

- Gold prices struggle to keep the previous day’s rebound, stays inside weekly range.
- Downbeat US Treasury yields, geopolitical news and vaccine/stimulus optimism favor buyers.
- Fed tapering concerns, virus fears and pre-data anxiety challenge upside moves.
Gold (XAU/USD) stays tight-lipped inside a short-term trading range surrounding $1,800, grinding near $1,793 as Asian traders brace for the key Tuesday.
Downbeat US Treasury yields helped the yellow metal to post the heaviest daily gains since August 03. However, the market’s anxiety ahead of the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August keeps the commodity inside a familiar region.
Friday’s record US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and the early week comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker propel the Fed tapering chatters and weigh on the gold’s upside moves. Also challenging the buyers are the coronavirus fears amid talks that US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy may not overcome the covid woes. “US President Biden vaccine mandate will have modest impact on economy,” said Goldman Sachs per Reuters.
On the other hand, Hurricane Ida, typhoon Chanthu and tropical storm Nicholas seem to keep the gold buyers hopeful amid the US dollar’s sluggish moves and downbeat performance of the US Treasury yields. Further, China’s recently assertive behavior with the global leaders and vaccine hopes in the Asia-Pacific underpin the commodity’s upside moves.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed unchanged on Monday after refreshing the monthly top whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields 1.5 basis points to 1.32%. Further, the Wall Street benchmarked closed mixed but the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Hence, bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key US data that will help forecast the next week’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) moves. Should the US CPI manage to soften, as expected, gold may extend the recovery moves but a strong inflation number is likely to amplify the Fed tapering chatters and weigh on the gold prices.
Technical analysis
Although gold remains range-bound between $1,804 and $1,782 of late, the commodity’s sustained trading below the key moving averages, namely 50-DMA and 200-SMA, keeps sellers hopeful.
However, a steady RSI line suggests further sideways moves and hence needs confirmation below $1,782 to recall the XAU/USD bears. For that matter, the August 19 low surrounding $1,774 can work as an extra filter to the south.
Should gold sellers manage to keep reins past $1,774, five-week-old horizontal support near $1,760-58, the $1,724 and the $1,700 threshold can act as extra supports before directing gold sellers toward the yearly low near $1,687.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of $1,804 needs to cross the 200-SMA resistance to convince short-term buyers.
Even so, August high around $1,824 and the double tops around $1,834-35 will be a strong challenge for gold buyers.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1792.98
|Today Daily Change
|5.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|1787.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1799.8
|Daily SMA50
|1798.18
|Daily SMA100
|1815.74
|Daily SMA200
|1809.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1803.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1787.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1793.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1797.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1781.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1776.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1765.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1798.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.23
