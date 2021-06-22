Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766 – Confluence Detector

- Gold’s rebound falters amid strengthening US dollar, yields.
- Risk-sentiment sours, markets reassess the Fed’s tightening calls.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD poised to extend slide after breaking key supports
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood. A renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields also weighs on the non-yielding gold, as markets reprice the Fed’s tightening expectations amid resurfacing inflation debate and last week’s hawkish shift. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated, in his prepared remarks, that the inflationary pressures should deflate towards its goal while dismissing them as temporary.
Investors eagerly await Powell’s hearing on Tuesday for the Q&A session that may shed more light on his view on the economic and monetary policy outlooks, which will have a significant impact on gold price.
Read: Markets search for direction ahead of Powell testimony
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price has breached key support at $1779, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Bollinger Band one-day Lower collided.
Therefore, the downside has opened up towards the previous month’s low of $1766.
Further weakness could knock off the gold price to the previous week’s low of $1761.
Alternatively, recapturing the abovementioned powerful resistance at $1779 could reinforce bullish interest, calling for a test of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1782.
The previous day’s high at $1786 will be on the buyers’ radars, as they look to take out the $1790 hurdle.
That level is the intersection of the previous high four-hour and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields weighs on the spot. The pound also feels the heat from the Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.