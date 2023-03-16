Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,925 hurdle amid sluggish yields – Confluence Detector

- Gold price struggles to extend previous day’s run-up six-week high, mildly offered as of late.
- Key resistance confluence, receding fears of full-fledged financial market crisis probe XAU/USD bulls.
- Credit Suisse joins the league of SVB, Signature Bank to previously propel Gold price.
- Second-tier data, bond market moves eyed for clear directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) fades upside momentum despite recently bouncing off intraday low to $1,908 during early Thursday. In doing so, the precious metal justifies the previous day’s failure to cross the $1,923 key hurdle while also taking clues from the market’s indecision amid looming fears of financial market distress.
A European G-SIB – a global systemically important bank, namely Credit Suisse, rocked finance markets the previous day, joining the line of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank from the US. However, the global policymakers’ rush to placate the market fears, recently by the Saudi National Bank, seems to prod the XAU/USD’s haven demand. Also weighing on the Gold price could be the lackluster Treasury yields as bond traders lick their wounds after refreshing the multi-day low the previous day. Furthermore, intact hawkish hopes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central (ECB) also challenge the commodity buyers ahead of a likely another volatile day.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per the Technical Confluence Detector, the Gold price reversed from the $1,924 resistance confluence including Pivot Point one-month R1.
The XAU/USD pullback, however, remains elusive as the quote stays beyond the short-term key support surrounding $1,910, comprising Pivot Point one-week R2 and SMA10 on Four-hour.
It should be observed that Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day restricts the immediate downside of the Gold price near $1,917.
That said, the Gold price weakness past $1,910 could quickly drag it to the key $1,901-1900 support confluence encompassing Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month.
On the flip side, a clear upside break of $1,924 hurdle may need validation from the $1,925 mark comprising Fibonacci 23.6% on one-day before fueling Gold price towards the previous daily high surrounding $1,938.
In a case where XAU/USD remains firmer past $1,938, it can prod the $1,945 resistance mark signified by the Pivot Point one-day R1.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains early Europe this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD lackluster around 1.2070 as the market awaits clarity on Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Gold’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision Premium
Gold price is back in the red zone early Thursday, having witnessed good two-way price action a day before. Gold price is retreating even though the United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery, as market nerves seem to be calming after the Credit Suisse crisis that erupted on Wednesday.
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.