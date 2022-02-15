Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,850, Russia, FOMC Minutes eyed

- Gold prices remain sidelined after reversing from fresh high in eight months.
- Receding pessimism over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the metal’s pullback, despite mixed updates.
- US Retail Sales for January, Fed Minutes will be watched for fresh impulse, in addition to qualitative catalysts.
- Gold Price Forecast: Corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Gold (XAU/USD) seeks fresh clues while taking rounds to $1,850 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session, following a notable pullback from an eight-month high.
The yellow metal marked an uptick to refresh the multi-day high before posting the biggest daily loss in three weeks by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the bullion traders respected the change in market sentiment, mainly due to headlines concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.
Headlines suggesting the retreat of some Russian troops from borders could be cited as the key catalyst for the market’s latest shift in mood, from a negative tone that previously underpinned the gold buying. Though comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden keep the geopolitical risk on the table and challenge gold sellers, despite getting lesser attention. That said, Russia’s Putin conveyed dissatisfaction with how negations are going over Ukraine’s NATO membership while US President Biden said, “Russian attack on Ukraine still very much a possibility.”
It’s worth noting that a jump in the US Treasury yields also weighed on the gold prices as the benchmark 10-year T-bond coupons rose 4.7 basis points (bps) to 2.043%. It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmarks closed positive the previous day.
Escalating odds of Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March, as well as firmer US inflation expectations portrayed by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also weighed on the gold prices.
Talking about the US data, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data showed a hot factory-gate inflation figure supporting the Fed’s rate-hike concerns. That said, the PPI rose past 9.1% YoY expectations to 9.7%, versus upwardly revised 9.8% prior, in January whereas the Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy, also known as Core PPI, rallied to 8.3% versus 7.9% market consensus. Additionally, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index eased below 12.15 forecasts to 3.1, compared to -0.7 previous readouts.
Looking forward, China’s headline inflation data for January, namely Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), should be watched for immediate direction. Forecasts suggest the CPI will ease to 1.0% YoY from 1.5% whereas the PPI may drop to 9.5% versus 10.3% previous reading. Should the data matches downbeat expectations, AUD/USD may have a reason to consolidate recent gains. However, major attention will be given to January Retail Sales from the US and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes amid chatters of a 0.50% rate lift in March.
Read: FOMC Minutes Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Doves set for a comeback after hawkish meeting
Technical analysis
Gold’s U-turn from the highest levels last seen during June 2021 portrays a double-top bearish formation on the daily chart. The hopes of further downside also gain support from the RSI divergence as the higher high in prices mismatches the oscillator’s performance.
However, a clear downside break of the previous month’s peak near $1,853, also the $1,850 round figure becomes necessary for the gold seller’s conviction.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June-August 2021 downside, around $1,828, holds the key to the bullion’s further weakness towards the 200-DMA and a two-month-old support line, respectively around $1,807 and $1,796.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially be challenged by the $1,870 level ahead of highlighting the double tops around $1,878-80.
Should gold buyers manage to keep reins past $1,880, the $1,900 threshold and mid-January 2021 high around $1,917 will be in focus.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.54
|Today Daily Change
|-18.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99%
|Today daily open
|1872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1824.07
|Daily SMA50
|1810.64
|Daily SMA100
|1801.68
|Daily SMA200
|1807.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1874.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1850.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1865.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1806.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1865.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1859.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1857.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1842.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1889.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1903.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 61.8% golden ratio, but bears are in the slipstream
EUR/USD bulls stay in control and target a deeper correction for the day ahead. The 61.8% ratio is within reach, but Russia remains a threat and the bulls are not out of the woods yet.
GBP/USD seesawed in an extensive trading range but stabilized around 1.3540s
As the North American sesión ends, the British pound advances in the day amid an improved market mood, inferred by easing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3540. Tuesday’s session witnessed a GBP/USD pair fluctuating in the tops/bottoms of the daily range.
Gold grinds near $1,850, Russia, FOMC Minutes eyed
Gold prices remain sidelined after reversing from fresh high in eight months. XAU/USD seeks fresh clues while taking rounds to $1,850 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session, following a notable pullback from an eight-month high.
JP Morgan enters metaverse, opens lounge in Decentraland and eyes virtual real estate
Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan has opened a blockchain lounge in Decentraland's metaverse. The Onyx lounge marks the first step by a banking giant in the metaverse ecosystem of Decentraland. Decentraland price posted double-digit gains as institutions drive adoption of virtual real estate in the metaverse.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.