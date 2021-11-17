Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher towards $1,900 on softer yields

- Gold bulls keep reins inside weekly trading range at five-month high.
- DXY tracked yields to step back from multi-day low, allows bulls to tighten the grips.
- Mixed US data, Fedspeak favor price run-up amid inflation fears, US Jobless Claims, Fed policymakers’ speeches eyed.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) ends Wednesday’s North American trading session with the highest daily gains in a week, edges around $1,867 as Asian traders braces for Thursday’s bell.
The yellow metal cheers the heavy pullback of the US Treasury yields that weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid a lack of major catalysts and ongoing inflation chatters. Also favoring the gold buyers is the mixed US housing numbers and policymakers’ indecision over the next moves of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
That said, US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from the highest levels since October 26 to posting heaviest daily fall in a week while ending Wednesday’s US trading session around 1.59%, down 4.3 basis points (bps). DXY tracks bond yields and marks a first negative daily closing in three after refreshing the 16-month top during early Wednesday.
A light calendar and mixed US housing numbers allowed the traders to consolidate recent moves but the ongoing inflation fears and talks of the monetary policy tightening underpin gold’s safe-haven demand as the greenback steps back. US Housing Starts mark a surprise fall in October and the previous readings were also revised down while the Building Permits rose past expectations and prior during the stated period.
Fedspeak keeps trying to push back the inflation fears and tame the rate hike talks. However, the policy hawks aren’t defeated and hence challenge gold buyers. Recently, Charles L. Evans, the chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said, “It will take until the middle of next year to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying program, even as the central bank remains 'mindful' of inflation.”
It’s worth noting that US President Joe Biden signaled that they have a lot to follow up on despite having a “good meeting” with China’s Xi after the first round of virtual meeting. Alternatively, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the extension of the debt ceiling to December 15, versus the previous expiry of December 03, to underpin the risk-on mood earlier the previous day.
Amid these plays, US stocks closed lower and oil had to bear the burden of the US push to the key global energy players to release their strategic reserves.
Moving on, US Weekly Jobless Claims and Fedspeak could entertain gold traders amid a light calendar going forward. However, inflation and rate hike remain the key catalysts to watch.
Technical analysis
Gold remains on a front foot inside a weekly ascending trend channel. Also validating the bullish bias are the MACD signals, upward sloping but not overbought RSI line and sustained trading beyond 200-HMA.
However, sustained trading below a fortnight-long ascending trend line, around $1,887, restricts short-term advances of the metal. Adding to the upside filter is the upper line of the stated channel near $1,880 and the $1,900 threshold.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the channel’s support line, at $1,850, will defy the bullish formation but the gold sellers will need validation from the 200-HMA level of $1,843 to retake controls.
Following that, gold prices become vulnerable to revisit $1,830 and $1,813-12 support levels before directing the bears to the $1,800 psychological magnet.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.05
|Today Daily Change
|16.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89%
|Today daily open
|1850.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1812.47
|Daily SMA50
|1785.2
|Daily SMA100
|1791.32
|Daily SMA200
|1791.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1877.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1849.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1868.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1812.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1831.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1813.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1868.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1886.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1896.17
