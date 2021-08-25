Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with 50-DMA ahead of Jackson Hole, US data

- Gold bears take a breather after two-day downtrend.
- Firmer Treasury yields, strong equities trouble gold traders despite USD weakness keeping buyers hopeful.
- Sideways moves are expected as key risk data/events scheduled for release.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,791 during a sluggish Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal dropped during the last two days as firmer US Treasury yields and strong equity returns lured traders off gold. However, cautious mood ahead of the key Jackson Hole Symposium restricts immediate moves of the commodity prices.
US bonds bears and the equity bulls recently cheered increasing hopes that the global central banks’ easy money policies will prevail for a longer time, as well as optimism towards overcoming the coronavirus. Also underpinning the risk-on mood could be the US policymakers’ passage of the $3.5 trillion budget plan on Tuesday.
Downbeat US Durable Goods Orders for July and US Health Official Anthony Fauci’s expectations of getting the COVID-19 conditions under control by early 2022, backed by strong jabbing, favored the firmer risk appetite. Also on the positive side was news that representatives of Wall Street and China will meet to soften the terms of equity trading. Furthermore, chatters over faster jabbing in the Asia–Pacific and news of more covid vaccine approvals in the pipeline to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) brighten the market’s mood as well.
It’s worth noting that the escalating Delta covid variant woes and geopolitical tension surrounding Afghanistan challenge the market sentiment. Additionally, traders also turn cautious ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Inflation data and second reading of the US Q2 GDP, not to forget Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, up for publishing on Friday.
Amid these plays, US equities remained firm for the fifth consecutive day by the end of Wednesday whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped 0.7% to the one-week low, down for the fourth day in a row.
Looking forward US data may entertain gold traders but the cautious sentiment could restrict the moves ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Technical analysis
Gold struggles to justify a downside break of a 12-day-old support line amid bullish MACD signals. Even so, the metal’s sustained trading below the crucial Simple Moving Averages (DMAs) keeps sellers hopeful.
Hence, bears will wait for clear trading below $1,790 and will be convinced for further ruling on the break of August 19 low surrounding $1,775.
Following that, June’s bottom close to $1,750, August 10 low near $1,717 and the $1,700 round figure may add to the downside filters ahead of the latest trough of $1,687.
Alternatively, an upside cross to the previous support line, around $1,795, will aim for the $1,800 threshold.
However, gold buyers will remain challenged until crossing a convergence of 100-DMA and 200-DMA near $1,810–11.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.12
|Today Daily Change
|-11.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|1802.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1786.4
|Daily SMA50
|1791.31
|Daily SMA100
|1810.04
|Daily SMA200
|1811.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1809.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1795.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.89
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1806.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1795.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1790.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1808.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1813.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1816.86
