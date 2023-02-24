Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery

- Gold price is facing heat while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 as USD Index has found a cushion.
- The extremely solid US labor market is strengthening the case of policy tightening continuation by the Fed.
- A confluence of Double Bottom formation and Spinning Top near the 38.25 Fibo gives a green signal to a bullish reversal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 in the Asian session. The downside pressure in the precious metal looks confident as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after a correction to near 104.10. It looks like the risk-on impulse has retreated and the investors are shifting back to the risk-aversion theme.
S&P500 futures are displaying moderate losses after a positive Thursday. Global equities are prone to sheer volatility as worldwide sticky inflation could be addressed by more rates announcement. According to a Reuters poll of equity analysts, a slight majority of whom expected a correction within three months.
The yields on US government bonds are still struggling to recover after a severe correction. At the time of writing, the 10-year US Treasury Yields were available at around 3.87%.
For further guidance, investors will watch the United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures. On an annual basis, the economic data is seen higher at 4.3% vs. the former release of 4.4%. The monthly data is expected to escalate by 0.4% against 0.3% released earlier. Price pressures in the US economy have shown resilience after a declining trend led by a recovery in households’ spending and an upbeat labor market.
On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported a surprise decline in the Initial Jobless Claims (IJC) to 193K from Bloomberg’s estimates of 200K. Meanwhile, Continuing claims that count individuals who have already received unemployment benefits for a week or more, decreased by 37,000 — the biggest drop since December — to 1.65 million in the week ended Feb. 11, as reported by Bloomberg.
No doubt, the labor market is extremely solid considering the declining jobless claims, multi-decade lowest Unemployment Rate, and solid job creation. This bolsters the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) cannot pause hiking rates further.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has formed a Spinning Top candlestick pattern on the daily scale that conveys a reversal due to indecisiveness in the sentiment of market participants after a downside move. The importance of the Spinning Top candlestick formation is meaningful as it has formed near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (placed from November 3 low at $1,616.69 to February 2 high at $1.959.71) at $1,829.45.
The Gold price has also formed a Double Bottom chart pattern in which the second leg of the bottom has formed with less-confident, showing signs of a bullish reversal.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1827.23
|Today Daily Change
|3.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1823.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1869.94
|Daily SMA50
|1864.98
|Daily SMA100
|1791.19
|Daily SMA200
|1776.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1817.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1823.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1827.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1808.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1832.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1848.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda testifies on his confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors are assess his take on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge
AUD/USD braces for the key US data around 0.6825, extending the previous day’s rebound from a seven-week low during early Friday. The Aussie pair seems to cheer the latest headlines from China and Japan as they tame the previous risk-off mood.
Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 in the Asian session. The downside pressure in the precious metal looks confident as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after a correction to near 104.10.
Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE
Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.