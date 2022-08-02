Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep their sight on $1,786 amid Taiwan tensions – Confluence Detector

- Gold price eases but upside remains favored amid escalating US-China tensions.
- The expected visit of US’ Pelosi to Taipei rattles markets amid China warnings.
- XAU/USD bulls remain on track to test the critical resistance area at $1,786.
Gold price seems positioned for a renewed upswing, with all eyes set on the $1,786 barrier en route to the $1,800 mark. The buying interest in the yellow metal remains unabated, despite the latest rebound in the US dollar, as investors prefer holding gold as a store of value amid escalating US-China tensions over Taiwan. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to arrive in Taiwan at 1420 GMT. Both China and Taiwan have strengthened their military resources, as she is visiting the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. Intensifying geopolitical tensions have ramped up risk-off flows into traditional safe havens such as the bullion and the US government bonds, weighing negatively on the Treasury yields. The ongoing slump in the yields is likely to remain a drag on the dollar. Looking forward, the absence of top-tier US economic data will keep the market’s attention on the Taiwan tensions.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD outshines amid panic, targets $1,794
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is looking to find fresh upside traction, as it flirts with the $1,771 support area. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA5 four-hour.
Defending the latter could fuel a bounce back towards the previous day’s high of $1,775. The next significant resistance is aligned at the pivot point one-day R1 at $1,779.
Bulls need to crack the confluence of the pivot point one-week R1 and pivot point one-day R2 at $1,786 to unleash a sustained move towards the $1,800 mark.
On the flip side, if sellers manage to find a strong foothold below the abovementioned support, then bears will challenge a strong cushion around $1,768, where the previous week’s high, SMA10 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day coincide.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,765 will come to buyers’ rescue, below which the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month at $1,763 will be probed.
The next downside targets are placed at the previous day’s low of $1,758 and the all-important Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,755.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0200 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0200 after having spent the European session fluctuating in a tight range above that level. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the greenback continues to gather strength, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.2200
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having briefly dipped below 1.2200 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as investors await developments surrounding US-China relations.
Gold rises above $1,780 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,780 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 2.5% amid risk aversion, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!